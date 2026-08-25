ASRC Federal Selected to Modernize and Operate Enterprise IT for U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration

Company subsidiary awarded a $75 million contract by U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) supporting software development, testing and requirement analysis of new and existing applications on the agency's Concorde enterprise information technology platform.

Company will also provide operations and maintenance services for remaining legacy applications.

RESTON, Va., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASRC Federal announced today that its subsidiary, ASRC Federal Technology Solutions LLC (AFTS), has been awarded the DEA Delta Code contract by the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Through this competitively recompeted program, the company will provide planning, implementation and maintenance of the Concorde enterprise IT platform while improving legacy software applications for the agency's Office of Information Systems.

The Concorde framework is an enterprise-level IT platform used by the DEA that acts as a central hub to consolidate various legacy and stove-piped systems into a unified environment. Under this $75 million, five-year contract, the company will support ongoing software development, testing and requirement analysis of both new and existing Concorde applications, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services for remaining non-Concorde applications – including code enhancements, bug fixes, security patching and performance improvements.

The company's record of excellence with this customer and commitment to innovative solutions were significant factors in winning this recompete contract.

"Our team is honored to continue our work with the DEA to support this essential aspect of the agency's mission to protect the health and safety of American communities by disrupting illegal drug networks and reducing the harm they cause," said Mike Manzo, president and CEO of ASRC Federal. "We look forward to driving mission and business outcomes for DEA agents and staff through the development and maintenance of efficient and secure business applications."

Delivering Essential IT Support Services

Through this program, the company will deliver:

Ongoing O&M services

Modernization of existing applications

Application/System documentation support

Training

Application decommissioning

Program management

Customer application support

Agile practices

Under this recompeted contract, the company will build upon its previous Delta Code contract work to continue developing and delivering high-quality software applications utilizing the Concorde framework. This work covers about 65 Concorde applications, five legacy Oracle applications, and 20 Microsoft Access applications.

ASRC Federal brings more than five years of experience supporting DEA's Concorde software applications as well as the agency's legacy non-Concorde applications. Under previous work for the DEA, the company managed the development of applications and major enhancements using the Agile software methodology; supported ongoing maintenance for the agency's SQL, Oracle, Microsoft Access and M204 databases; and supported development of the DEA's Intranet, DEA TODAY, DEA.gov and SharePoint Team sites.

About ASRC Federal

The ASRC Federal family of companies delivers solutions and services to more than 30 U.S. government agencies in support of some of our Nation's most critical missions – from space exploration to cyber defense to military base operations and public health. Our capabilities include IT modernization, mission systems engineering and other engineering solutions, software applications and analytics, critical infrastructure and base operations, supply chain management and logistics and professional services. As an Alaska Native-owned company, our work helps secure an enduring future for more than 14,000 Iñupiaq shareholders from Alaska's North Slope. Since inception, ASRC Federal has contributed to over $2 billion in shareholder dividends paid by its parent company, Arctic Slope Regional Corporation. For more information, please visit www.asrcfederal.com.

SOURCE ASRC Federal