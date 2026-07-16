ASRC Federal Awarded Major U.S. Air Force Industrial Product Support Vendor Contract

ASRC Federal awarded a $1.5B U.S. Air Force Industrial Product Support Vendor (IPV) contract supporting three Air Logistics Complexes.

The company will deliver comprehensive demand planning, sourcing, procurement, distribution and kitting services to sustain depot maintenance operations.

The award builds on 25 years of DLA IPV experience, leveraging ASRC Federal's proven Integrated Logistics Toolkit and long‑standing partnership with DLA Weapons Support – Richmond.

RESTON, Va., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASRC Federal announced today that its subsidiary, ASRC Federal Facilities & Logistics (AFFL), has been awarded the Air Force Industrial Product-Support Vendor (IPV) contract, a competitively procured Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Weapons Support program.

This $1.5 billion, 10-year contract (5-year base plus two option periods) delivers a comprehensive supply chain management program to support depot maintenance requirements across three major Air Logistics Complexes located at Tinker Air Force Base (Oklahoma), Hill Air Force Base (Utah), and Robins Air Force Base (Georgia), as well as multiple geographically separated units.

"Our team is honored to partner with DLA to support this vital readiness mission," said Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal. "With decades of IPV experience, a strong supplier network, and onsite presence at Air Logistics Complexes, we are prepared to provide reliable aircraft maintenance support for the U.S. Air Force."

Delivering Mission-Critical Supply Chain Support

Through this program, the company will:

manage more than 36,000 national stock numbers,

ensure timely delivery into 150,000 bins across more than a hundred buildings,

build and deliver more than 1,450 unique kit configurations,

perform full-spectrum demand planning, sourcing, procurement, and inventory management to maintain strict first-pass acceptance (FPA) standards.

Operations will leverage ASRC Federal's Integrated Logistics Toolkit — a mature, proven management information system equipped with supply chain automation capabilities and a customer portal used across multiple long-standing DLA IPV programs.

Decades of Experience Supporting DLA and Military Readiness

ASRC Federal brings more than 25 years of experience supporting DLA's IPV programs and currently serves as the provider for the Navy IPV program, as well as IPV programs supporting both Anniston and Red River Army Depot. The company's long-standing partnership with DLA Weapons Support – Richmond spans nearly two decades through programs including ChemPOL and Navy IPV. For ChemPOL, ASRC Federal fulfills the global demand for Department of War for chemical and packaged petroleum, oils and lubricant commodities servicing more than 5,000 global U.S. installations and allied partners. Through the Navy IPV program, the company lifecycle supply chain and forecasting for three (3) Navy Fleet Readiness Centers and ten (10) remote sites supporting depot maintenance activities for approximately 20 aviation weapon systems and components.

About ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal delivers solutions and services to more than 30 U.S. government agencies in support of some of our Nation's most critical missions – from space exploration to cyber defense to military base operations and public health. Our capabilities include IT modernization, mission systems engineering and other engineering solutions, software applications and analytics, critical infrastructure and base operations, supply chain management and logistics and professional services. As a family of Alaska Native-owned companies, our work helps secure an enduring future for more than 14,000 Iñupiaq shareholders from Alaska's North Slope. Since inception, ASRC Federal has contributed to more than $2 billion in shareholder dividends paid by its parent company, Arctic Slope Regional Corporation. For more information, please visit www.asrcfederal.com.

SOURCE ASRC Federal