ASRC Federal Announces New CEO Mike Manzo

RESTON, Va., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Manzo has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of ASRC Federal. He succeeds Jennifer Felix, who was with the company for seven years, six as CEO.

New ASRC Federal President and CEO Mike Manzo

Manzo most recently served as head of the company's Defense and Intelligence operating group. He brings more than thirty years of experience leading operations and technical organizations supporting federal government clients across the defense, intelligence and civilian markets. His expertise in setting strategic direction and driving both excellence in contract performance and new business growth stems from the long-term, trusted relationships he has developed with customers by consistently meeting commitments.

"I am extremely honored and proud to take the mantle of CEO at ASRC Federal during this time of positive momentum and growth," said Manzo. "ASRC Federal is in a strong position to deliver broad expertise and innovative solutions to U.S. defense and civilian service missions with speed and precision. I am excited to get to work leading our talented employees across the ASRC Federal family of companies as we drive value for our shareholders and federal customers."

Manzo previously worked at General Dynamics serving the Department of War and the intelligence community. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering from West Virginia University.

About ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal delivers solutions and services to more than 30 U.S. government agencies in support of some of our Nation's most critical missions – from space exploration to cyber defense to military base operations and public health. Our capabilities include IT modernization, mission systems engineering and other engineering solutions, software applications and analytics, critical infrastructure and base operations, supply chain management and logistics and professional services. As a family of Alaska Native-owned companies, our work helps secure an enduring future for more than 14,000 Iñupiaq shareholders from Alaska's North Slope. Since inception, ASRC Federal has contributed to more than $2 billion in shareholder dividends paid by its parent company, Arctic Slope Regional Corporation. For more information, please visit www.asrcfederal.com.

SOURCE ASRC Federal