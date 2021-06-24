ASRC Federal Subsidiary Awarded $67 Million NOAA Contract for Engineering Mission Operations Support Services

RESTON, Va., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has selected ASRC Federal Space and Defense (AS&D), a subsidiary of ASRC Federal, to support the Engineering Mission Operations Support Services VI (EMOSS-VI) contract in its efforts to further deploy, manage and collect data from vital satellite programs to monitor weather, environment and climate conditions. The contract is valued at approximately $67 million with a period of performance through March 2026.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with NOAA in support of its essential work to operate and maintain satellite systems to help better monitor and understand our planet's weather and climatic complexities," said Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal president and CEO. "Having worked with NOAA on a variety of satellite-oriented projects over the last decade, our team is excited to expand upon our engineering analysis services and further assist NOAA in strengthening its operational satellite systems."

Under the contract's scope of work, the AS&D team will provide spacecraft and ground system engineering support services for time-critical environmental operational satellites operated by The Office of Satellite and Product Operations (OSPO) within the National Environmental Satellite Data and Information Service (NESDIS). Additionally, the team will perform engineering services for NOAA instruments on the Meteorological Operational (MetOp) satellites; operational and ground systems engineering for the Jason/Sentinel-6 satellite mission series; and engineering configuration management of mission operational spacecraft databases and products for the NOAA satellite constellation. The program will also execute future operational environmental satellite programs within OSPO and NESDIS developed for terrestrial weather forecasting, severe storm tracking, meteorology research and space weather monitoring and prediction.

