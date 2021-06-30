ASRC Federal Subsidiary Awarded the United States Space Force Wing Information & Communications Support Contract

RESTON, Va., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Space Force (USSF) has selected ASRC Federal System Solutions to support the Space Operations Command's Wing Information & Communications Support (WICS II) contract. The seven-year, $83 million effort delivers space operations, maintenance and logistics services for the recently activated Delta 6 and Delta 8 organizations.

The ASRC Federal System Solutions team will support the operational success of missions involving the Global Broadcast Service Operation Center (GBSOC), Defense Enterprise Computing Center (DECC), Military Satellite Communications (MILSATCOM), Maintenance Operations Center (MOC), Space Command Digital Integrated Network (SDIN), Global Command and Control System (GCCS) and Information Assurance operations.

"We are proud to have earned the mission trust of our USSF customer," said Jennifer Felix, ASRC Federal president and CEO. "We're committed to continue delivering technical excellence as we did under WICS I—including the newly added responsibility for the SDIN and GCCS networks."

Delta 6 and Delta 8 are headquartered at USSF's Peterson-Schriever Garrison in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

