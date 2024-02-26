ASRC Federal Wins DLA Supply Chain Management Contract, Providing Support to U.S. Navy Depots

News provided by

ASRC FEDERAL HOLDING COMPANY

26 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

RESTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ASRC Federal announced that its subsidiary, ASRC Federal Facilities Logistics, LLC, was awarded a Navy Industrial Prime Vendor Generation IV contract for supply chain management and logistics services by the Defense Logistics Agency. The contract is a fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award and includes options for extension until 2034. It has an estimated maximum value of up to $500 million if all options are exercised.

"We are proud to continue our supply chain management and logistics work with the U.S. Navy," said Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal. "Our team has a deep and comprehensive understanding of our customer's needs and employs an exceptional procurement, tracking and delivery solution."

The ASRC Federal team supports the depot maintenance mission at three Fleet Readiness Centers located in Jacksonville, Florida; Cherry Point, North Carolina; and North Island, California, along with 10 satellite locations.

"The team provides an integrated supply chain management of consumable parts required for maintenance, overhaul and repair of various aviation weapon systems," said Chris Frye, senior vice president, supply chain management and logistics. "Our integrated solution will continue to deliver reliable, on-time support for fleet and warfighter readiness."  

ASRC Federal performs the demand planning and forecasting to stock compliant parts. Supply chain management functions include acquisition of compliant parts, inventory management, material planning, kitting, shelf-life management, quality assurance and obsolescence management.   

About ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal's family of companies deliver successful mission outcomes and elevated performance for federal civilian, defense and intelligence agencies while building an enduring enterprise focused on customers, employees, and shareholders. For more information, please visit www.asrcfederal.com.

SOURCE ASRC FEDERAL HOLDING COMPANY

Also from this source

ASRC Federal Announces Joe Winthrop as Chief Financial Officer

ASRC Federal Announces Joe Winthrop as Chief Financial Officer

ASRC Federal has named Joe Winthrop as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Winthrop has more than 20 years of experience in key finance roles....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.