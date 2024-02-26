ASRC Federal Wins DLA Supply Chain Management Contract, Providing Support to U.S. Navy Depots

RESTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ASRC Federal announced that its subsidiary, ASRC Federal Facilities Logistics, LLC, was awarded a Navy Industrial Prime Vendor Generation IV contract for supply chain management and logistics services by the Defense Logistics Agency. The contract is a fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award and includes options for extension until 2034. It has an estimated maximum value of up to $500 million if all options are exercised.

"We are proud to continue our supply chain management and logistics work with the U.S. Navy," said Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal. "Our team has a deep and comprehensive understanding of our customer's needs and employs an exceptional procurement, tracking and delivery solution."

The ASRC Federal team supports the depot maintenance mission at three Fleet Readiness Centers located in Jacksonville, Florida; Cherry Point, North Carolina; and North Island, California, along with 10 satellite locations.

"The team provides an integrated supply chain management of consumable parts required for maintenance, overhaul and repair of various aviation weapon systems," said Chris Frye, senior vice president, supply chain management and logistics. "Our integrated solution will continue to deliver reliable, on-time support for fleet and warfighter readiness."

ASRC Federal performs the demand planning and forecasting to stock compliant parts. Supply chain management functions include acquisition of compliant parts, inventory management, material planning, kitting, shelf-life management, quality assurance and obsolescence management.

