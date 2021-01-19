ASRG partners with Cybellum to enhance vulnerability management automation in the automotive industry

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG) today announced its partnership with Cybellum , a leader in Automotive Cybersecurity Risk Assessment.

This partnership will support the members and goals of ASRG, specifically the development of an open vulnerability management platform for automotive products. The new platform will assist the community by allowing access to knowledge on current and past vulnerabilities including a responsible disclosure program.

"We need to partner with experts like Cybellum to enhance our members' knowledge on how to identify potential risks in their products and provide the most secure solutions available," said John Heldreth, Founder of ASRG. "Through our partners program, we empower our members to keep up with industry innovation and challenges. Access to innovative solution providers like Cybellum allows our members to enhance their vulnerability management operations, stay informed of relevant cybersecurity threats, and align their organization with the latest technology developments."

"Cybellum is proud to support ASRG in boosting cybersecurity resilience across the automotive industry," said Eddie Lazebnik, Global Partnerships Director at Cybellum. "Open collaboration and knowledge sharing are essential to the growth and strength of the automotive cybersecurity realm and we are excited to work with ASRG members, sharing with them our insights and solutions. We call on other automotive cybersecurity members to join and help us to strengthen the community."

About ASRG

The Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG) is a non-profit organization focused on the advancement of the automotive security industry. Through knowledge, networking and collaboration, we enable the worldwide community of nearly 6000 members in 40 locations to create more secure products by building competencies in automotive security. To get more involved, make an impact on the industry, participate in a technical committee, or become part of a project, please reach out to us. You can find out more about ASRG at www.asrg.io , or send us an email at [email protected] .

About Cybellum

Cybellum empowers automotive OEMs and suppliers to identify and remediate security risks at scale, throughout the vehicle life cycle. Our agentless solution scans embedded software components without needing access to their source code, exposing all cyber vulnerabilities. Manufacturers can then take immediate action to eliminate any cyber risk in the development and production process, before any harm is done, while continuously monitoring for emerging threats impacting vehicles on the road. Read more at www.cybellum.com

