ASRI Expands Global Reach with Patent Filings for Innovative Empathogens, Tryptamines and Phenylalkylamines

LAFAYETTE, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Established on Bicycle Day in 2021 by Dr. Nicholas Cozzi, Dr. Paul Daley, and the late Ann Shulgin, ASRI continues the legacy of the esteemed chemist Alexander Shulgin, renowned for his pioneering work in discovering psychedelic compounds.

ASRI continues to achieve significant advancements in their ongoing research efforts, reaffirming their dedication to innovation and transformative breakthroughs in psychedelic therapies. In a recent publication milestone, a study highlighting the efficacy of psilocybin in treating cluster headaches was co-authored by ASRI President and Co-Founder, Dr. Nicholas V. Cozzi, who synthesized the psilocybin utilized in the program. Link to study: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38581739/

ASRI has an impressive portfolio of 15 patent filings, including three in collaboration with CaaMTech, and has pioneered the development of two groundbreaking non-hallucinogenic compounds based on known classical hallucinogens. These compounds are poised to revolutionize the treatment landscape for impulse control disorders and anxiety therapies in clinical settings, with human trials anticipated to commence later this year.

ASR-2001 represents a significant breakthrough as an orally active, non-hallucinogenic, highly potent 5-HT 2A receptor activator. Distinguished by its exceptional selectivity over the problematic 5-HT 2B receptor and devoid of overt psychedelic effects, ASR-2001 reduces anxiety and induces a state of mental clarity without the typical psychostimulant effects associated with medications like Adderall® or Ritalin®.

Meanwhile, ASR-3001, a short-acting orally active tryptamine, produces an internal psychedelic cognitive state with little or no sensory involvement. This compound holds promise as an accessible option for depressed or anxious patients hesitant to undergo the fully immersive hallucinogenic experiences commonly associated with classic psychedelics such as psilocybin.

Dr. Nicholas Cozzi, ASRI Co-Founder and President, remarked, "Our lead compound, ASR-3001, is on the threshold for filing an Investigational New Drug application with the FDA to begin formal human testing. Stakeholders will play a pivotal role in navigating the final stages of testing and deployment of these novel psychotherapeutic agents."

Dr. Paul Daley, ASRI Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer, added, "We are optimistic our compounds fill important vacancies in the palette of psychedelics available to clinicians."

About Alexander Shulgin Research Institute (ASRI):

The Alexander Shulgin Research Institute (ASRI) is devoted to advancing the field of psychedelic science, unlocking fresh insights into the human psyche, and reshaping mental health paradigms. Established by Dr. Nicholas Cozzi, Dr. Paul Daley, and the late Ann Shulgin, ASRI proudly continues the legacy of pioneering chemist Alexander Shulgin, renowned for his prodigious discovery of new psychedelic compounds. ASRI boasts an advisory team comprising seasoned scientific, clinical, and regulatory experts.

At the forefront of the burgeoning interest in the potential therapeutic benefits of psychedelics, ASRI remains steadfast in its commitment to applied therapeutics, targeting neurological, neurodevelopmental, neuropsychiatric, pain syndrome, inflammation, and overall wellness enhancement domains. Drawing upon a wealth of knowledge in chemistry, pharmacology, and neuroscience, ASRI is committed to catalyzing positive change in global healthcare. Noteworthy is the Shulgin Vault, housing an extensive repository of over 500 compounds synthesized by Alexander "Sasha" Shulgin and ASRI scientists, offering a rich spectrum of novel variations spanning phenylalkylamines, tryptamines, lysergamides, isoquinolines, cathinones, and more. For more information on ASRI, please visit: www.ShulginResearch.net.

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding ASRI's anticipated future events and outcomes, such as data projections and advancements in drug discovery methods. These statements are based on current expectations and assessments but are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the ongoing impact of COVID-19, fluctuations in economic conditions, market dynamics, regulatory constraints, and other variables may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. While ASRI's management has made reasonable assumptions, the actual outcomes may deviate significantly. It's important to note that ASRI has refrained from making medical assertions about its products, and regulatory bodies like the FDA have not yet evaluated their effectiveness. Rigorous clinical trials are necessary for validation, a process which ASRI has not yet undertaken. Without obtaining the required approvals or conducting essential research, ASRI's performance and operations may be negatively impacted. Therefore, stakeholders should be mindful of these uncertainties when considering the forward-looking statements contained in this release.‍

