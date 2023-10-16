ASRM ANNOUNCES HISTORIC $5 MILLION ENDOWMENT FROM FERRING PHARMACEUTICALS

"Transformational" Gift will Establish the "Ferring Endowment for the Education of Healthcare Professionals in Training"

WASHINGTON and PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) and Ferring Pharmaceuticals today announced a historic $5 million endowment from Ferring to ASRM. This endowment, the largest in ASRM's nearly 80-year history, will establish the "Ferring Endowment for the Education of Healthcare Professionals in Training," ensuring ASRM's continued legacy as the leading educator for professionals in the field.

ASRM will utilize this endowment to create, establish, and maintain innovative educational programs for healthcare professionals who are actively enrolled in training for the field of reproductive endocrinology and infertility.

"The economics of American medicine make it extremely challenging to find training resources for new physicians in fertility care. It has been difficult to convince governments, hospitals, and academic medical centers to provide the necessary funding to meet this important need. We are profoundly grateful to Ferring for not only seeing, but also stepping up to address this funding gap and ensure the continuation and expansion of these essential educational programs," said Michael A. Thomas, MD President of ASRM.

"High-quality educational programming is critical for the growth and development of healthcare professionals in reproductive endocrinology and infertility. We're honored to partner with ASRM to augment their learning opportunities at this important stage of their careers," said Jade Levi Shields, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. "By investing in the next generation of caregivers, our hope is that this endowment will serve as a catalyst to continue advancing the field of reproductive medicine to help make more people parents."

"ASRM is immensely grateful to Ferring for this generous endowment that will address the longstanding need for more early career training in reproductive medicine. The impact will be felt for generations to come. As new healthcare professionals join the workforce, this endowment marks a transformational moment in REI training," said ASRM CEO Jared Robins, MD, MBA.

This endowment will be announced at the annual ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo during the Opening Ceremony on Monday, October 16, preceded by a signing ceremony at the Ferring Reception on Sunday, October 15.

About ASRM:

For almost a century, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) has been the global leader in multidisciplinary reproductive medicine research, ethical practice, and education. ASRM impacts reproductive care and science worldwide by creating funding opportunities for advancing reproduction research and discovery, by providing evidence-based education and public health information, and by advocating for reproductive health care professionals and the patients they serve. With members in more than 100 countries, the Society is headquartered in Washington, DC, with additional operations in Birmingham, AL. www.asrm.org

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals:

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. In the United States, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, uro-oncology and in specialty areas within orthopaedics, and gastroenterology, including microbiome therapeutics. For more information, call 1-888-FERRING (1-888-337-7464) or visit www.ferringusa.com .

