ASSA ABLOY acquires 9Solutions in Finland

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired 9Solutions, a Finnish provider of highly integrated AI-powered real time locating healthcare solutions for critical communication and collaboration, with a focus on senior care.

"I am very pleased to welcome 9Solutions into the ASSA ABLOY Group, an exciting technological addition that will reinforce our current offering within the Senior Care business area, and provide complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"9Solutions has a cloud-native and software centric platform with real time locating infrastructure and connected devices. Its offerings can be integrated with other critical healthcare systems and are engineered to be customizable for customer needs. 9Solutions is a valuable addition to the Senior Care business area and we look forward to welcoming them to ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions," says Stephanie Ordan, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technologies business unit Global Solutions.

9Solutions was founded in 2009 and has some 40 employees. The main office is located in Oulu, Finland. 9Solutions will be part of Global Solutions business area Senior Care.

Sales for 2023 amounted to about MEUR 10 (approx. MSEK 110). The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, e-mail: [email protected]

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 61,000 employees and sales of SEK 141 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-acquires-9solutions-in-finland,c4074766

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/4074766/3146954.pdf Press release (PDF) https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/9solutions-image,c3357120 9Solutions image