ASSA ABLOY Acquires Brüken in Mexico

"The addition of Brüken broadens our offering in the Mexican market and provides a source to enter the glass and aluminium hardware market in other geographies in the region," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division.

Brüken was established in 2008 and has approximately 80 employees. The head office is located in Leon, Mexico.

Sales for 2018 are expected to reach about MXN 570 million (approx. SEK 260 million) with a good EBIT margin and the acquisition will be accretive to EPS from start.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux,

President and CEO,

tel. no: +46-8-506-485-82

Carolina Dybeck Happe,

CFO and Executive Vice President,

tel. no: +46-8-506-485-72

