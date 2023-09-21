ASSA ABLOY acquires Forte in Peru

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Forte, a leading residential door locks and padlocks manufacturer in Peru.

"I am very pleased to welcome Forte into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This constitutes an important next step in our strategy to further strengthen our position in emerging markets," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Forte is a well-known and recognised brand in Peru, focused on high quality, innovative security products, and I'm excited for them to become part of ASSA ABLOY," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division. "This acquisition reinforces our commitment to the Peruvian market and recognizes the value and importance of local brands, products and expertise."

Forte was founded in 1967 and has some 340 employees. The main office and factory are located in Lima, Peru.

Sales for 2022 amounted to about MPEN 67 (approx. MSEK 200). The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 52,000 employees and sales of SEK 121 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

