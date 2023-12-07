ASSA ABLOY acquires Ghost Controls in the US

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Ghost Controls, a US supplier of automated residential gate openers.

"I am very pleased to welcome Ghost Controls into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Ghost Controls impressive development within the residential gate automation industry and their strong culture of innovation makes them a very good complement to our core business, and I am very excited for them to be part of our organization," says Massimo Grassi, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of Entrance Systems Division.

Ghost Controls was founded in 2015 and has some 40 employees. The company is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida, USA.

Sales for 2022 amounted to about MUSD 30 (approx. MSEK 300) with a strong EBIT-margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 52,000 employees and sales of SEK 121 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

News Releases in Similar Topics

