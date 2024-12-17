ASSA ABLOY acquires Roger in Poland

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Roger Sp. z o.o. sp.k., a Polish manufacturer of on-premise electronic access control systems and related hardware.

"I look forward to welcoming Roger into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to add complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Roger has over 30-years of track record in Poland with a reputation as a strong electronic access control system provider trusted by over 5 million users. The team has a solid track record of innovation and is a valuable addition to our business," says Neil Vann, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of EMEIA Division.

Roger was established in 1991 and has some 100 employees. The main office and assembly facility is located in Gosciszewo, Poland.

Sales for 2023 amounted to about MPLN 42 (approx. MSEK 110) with a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 61,000 employees and sales of SEK 141 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

