ASSA ABLOY acquires Sennco Solutions in the US

STOCKHOLM, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Sennco Solutions ("Sennco"), a US provider of asset protection technology and solutions for retail security within primarily the health and beauty segment.

"I am very pleased to welcome Sennco into ASSA ABLOY, an exciting technological addition that will reinforce our current offering within the Retail business area, and provide complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Sennco is a provider of retail security solutions to a broad range of customers across the health and beauty retail segment. Sennco is an excellent addition to Global Solutions. Their expertise in anti-theft solutions, expands our offerings across the Retail business area. I look forward to working with Sennco's successful and experienced team," says Stephanie Ordan, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technologies business unit Global Solutions.

Sennco was founded in 2000 and has some 40 employees. The main office is based in Plainfield, Illinois, USA. Sennco will be part of Global Solutions business area Retail.

Sales for 2025 amounted to about MUSD 33 (approx. MSEK 330) with a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

