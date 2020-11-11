ASSA ABLOY announces Openings Studio™ integration for PlanGrid and Procore

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions, is pleased to announce the latest integrations for Openings Studio, their industry-leading collaboration and management software for door openings, with PlanGrid and Procore construction and project management programs.

The ability to connect the Openings Studio platform with Procore and PlanGrid allows for a more effective and efficient execution of the punch and remediation processes. This is representative of the ongoing investment the ASSA ABLOY team has in easing day-to-day challenges, specifically for those in the field that are trying to complete installation, punch and maintenance of doors, frames and hardware.

"We want our customers to have access to critical door opening information, where and when they need it, and in the platform of their choice. We've streamlined the collection of door information in the Openings Studio mobile app and being able to provide access to the data brings us closer to that goal," said John Knipper, Director of Construction and Distribution Services, ASSA ABLOY.

These latest integrations leverage the power of Openings Studio mobile applications to capture detailed door and hardware installation issues, photos, voice and video memos, and corrective action reports and then seamlessly move that information into two of the most widely used BIM construction management programs. The combined solution is much more extensive than a simple flag and checkmark verification of the opening.

The data exports will enable architects and contractors to review and share door, hardware and access control opening information collected during the installation and punch phases of building construction. Additionally, a dedicated and certified professional services team is available to provide onsite services including project punch outs, fire door inspections, site verification surveys, and access control security coordination.

"The inclusive, end-to-end Openings Studio software suite allows clients to not only envision the design of their openings, but also to maintain quality control throughout the construction process into facility management. Plus, with our team supporting them along the way, they can be assured their project will be completed with accurate and useful information in place for the life of the building," said Knipper.

ASSA ABLOY is the only door and hardware company on the market with an add-in for both Autodesk® Revit® and Graphisoft® ARCHICAD®. The integration with PlanGrid and Procore solidifies the position of ASSA ABLOY as a major provider of door opening software solutions for architects, contractors, and owners.

To learn more about the Openings Studio Professional Services, visit: http://bit.ly/OSProfessionalServices

About Openings Studio

Openings Studio is an industry-leading building collaboration and information management software produced by ASSA ABLOY that significantly improves the process of door scheduling, visualization and more for architects, contractors, distributors, owners, facility owners, and security consultants. Users are empowered to focus on the design, installation and management of openings within an information-rich environment -- enabling all stakeholders to work in a highly interactive 3D Building Information Model (BIM) environment.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 49,000 employees and sales of SEK 94 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

