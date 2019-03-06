ASSA ABLOY Brands Ceco Door and Curries Expand Fire Resistive Offerings that Keep Flames, Radiant Heat, and Hot Gases from Spreading

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel door and frame brands Ceco Door and Curries introduce new offerings and expansion of existing E119 Fire Resistive products. Partnering with Vetrotech, a Saint-Gobain company, these ASSA ABLOY brands now offer window walls featuring corners and other angles without the need for vertical mullions to splice panels together. Other new features for these glazed frames include bullet resistance up to level 3 and sound ratings up to STC 49.

In addition to the expanded frame offerings, ASSA ABLOY can now provide full glass narrow stile doors with either 60 or 90 minute UL10C fire ratings as part of the full E119 Fire Resistive assembly with optional bullet resistance up to level 3. Like the existing frame offering, these new expansions have been tested and certified to ASTM E119, UL 253 and NFPA 251. These products are engineered for applications where transoms, sidelights and window frames have greater than a 45 minute fire rating, or where the glazed area exceeds 25% of the wall area.

"Life-safety is a driving factor in our new product development," said Nelson Kraschel, product manager, ASSA ABLOY. "Our partnership with Vetrotch allows us to utilize their Contraflam glass to provide important daylighting and clear views in applications where building occupants need a safe method of egress in the event of a fire."

The International Building Code (IBC) calls out specific requirements for fire resistive frames. Products must block the passage of flames, as well as excessive radiant heat and hot gases through transoms, sidelights, window frames and window wall assemblies. In addition to these qualities, the Contraflam glass used in ASSA ABLOY assemblies becomes opaque in the presence of high temperatures signaling a dangerous area while directing occupants to safety.

