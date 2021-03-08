ASSA ABLOY has published its Sustainability Report 2020 and presents new ambitious sustainability program

STOCKHOLM, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions, has today published its Sustainability Report 2020. During 2015-2020, the Group successfully completed its sustainability program and exceeded the majority of the targets for health and safety, energy, water and materials efficiency while reducing waste generated. A new ambitious sustainability program has been set for 2025. The new program builds on the momentum and progress from the Group's successive five-year sustainability programs. The new program has raised ambition level across all indicators and complements ASSA ABLOY's long-term climate commitment to halve emissions by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2050.

"Sustainability is vital to economic and industrial development and it is a strategic priority for ASSA ABLOY. Overall, I am proud of the progress we have made in sustainability, against our targets to 2020. Though we still have a lot to do, we are on a journey, and our new ambitious targets to 2025 and long-term climate commitment to halve our emissions by 2030 and be net-zero by 2050 will be our roadmap. This demonstrates our willingness to lead our industry to a more sustainable future, and will further improve our competitiveness with more sustainable products, solutions and operations," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO ASSA ABLOY.

Sustainability Program 2020-2025

Operations

-25% Carbon footprint - absolute

-25% Energy intensity (MWh/SEK M)

-25% Water intensity (m3/SEK M)

-25% Hazardous waste intensity (kg/SEK M)

-50% Organic Solvents intensity (kg/SEK M)

100% ISO 14001 - % sites certified in reporting scope

Supply Management

95% Supplier sustainability audits (% of direct material spend in identified risk countries)

95% Business Partner Code of Conduct (% of direct & indirect material spend)

People

-33% Injury rate (number of injuries per million hours worked)

-33% Injury lost day rate (number of lost days related to injuries per million hours worked)

30% Gender diversity (% of females in management positions)

The baseline year for the new targets is 2019, as 2020 is not a representative year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Committing to the Science Based Targets initiative

In October 2020 ASSA ABLOY announced that the Group is committing to set science-based targets to further substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the entire value chain. The Group will set targets that are aligned to the Paris Agreement, limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C, by halving emissions by 2030 and reaching net-zero by 2050.

