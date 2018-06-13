ASSA ABLOY Helps Enable Contactless Student IDs in Apple Wallet

"We are proud to work with Apple to drive this innovation," said Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY. "ASSA ABLOY will leverage its expertise in mobile access to support Apple's efforts to make it easier to access dorm rooms with contactless student IDs, which we feel will help open doors to their future."

This fall, with contactless student IDs students and faculty will be able to use their iPhones and Apple Watches to open doors in buildings. ASSA ABLOY's reader technology, combined with embedded HID technology in ASSA ABLOY locks, will be part of a broader technology solution that unlocks the possibilities for mobile student IDs on university campuses.

As the global market leader in mobile access technology, ASSA ABLOY has a proven track record of success delivering mobile access readers and credentials worldwide, providing customized solutions that meet evolving user requirements.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux

President and CEO

tel. no: +46-8-506-485-82



Carolina Dybeck Happe

CFO and Executive Vice President

tel. no: +46-8-506-485-72

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in door opening solutions, dedicated to satisfying end-user needs for security, safety and convenience. Since its formation in 1994, ASSA ABLOY has grown from a regional company into an international group with about 47,500 employees, operations in more than 70 countries and sales of SEK 76 billion. In the fast-growing electromechanical security segment, the Group has a leading position in areas such as access control, identification technology, entrance automation and hotel security.

HID is a global brand of the ASSA ABLOY Group & a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions; dedicated to power the trusted identities of the world's people, places & things. HID's trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-helps-enable-contactless-student-ids-in-apple-wallet,c2546281

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/2546281/858705.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/assa-abloy-helps-enable-contactless-student-ids-in-apple-wallet-300665472.html

SOURCE ASSA ABLOY