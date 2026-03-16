ASSA ABLOY publishes its Annual Report 2025

STOCKHOLM, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions, has today published its Annual Report 2025. The report can be found at www.assaabloy.com/investors.

The report summarizes ASSA ABLOY's financial and sustainability performance for the year and provides an overview of its strategy and governance. The report includes ASSA ABLOY's second sustainability statement in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standard (ESRS). It also summarizes the conclusion of ASSA ABLOYs sustainability program 2025 and presents the new sustainability program to 2030.

"In 2025 ASSA ABLOY once again delivered record results", says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY. "This is a result to be especially proud of given the challenging market conditions on the residential side, tariffs, and global geopolitical uncertainty. Continued investments in product development and local presence have accelerated organic growth, while the completion of 23 acquisitions during the year further strengthened ASSA ABLOY's position. We successfully concluded our sustainability program to 2025, exceeding most targets, and launched a new, ambitious program extending to 2030. ASSA ABLOY is uniquely positioned to continue leading the industry and driving long-term profitable growth."

Printed copies of the Annual Report 2025 will be available for order by filling in the form on this page: www.assaabloy.com/investors.

For more information, please contact:

Björn Tibell, Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, E-mail: [email protected]

Christiane Belfrage, Corporate Communications, +46 8 506 485 10, E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that ASSA ABLOY AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 CET on 16 March 2026.

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 64,000 employees and sales of SEK 152 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/4321682/3983947.zip AR_2025_ENG_ESEF_2026.zip https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/annual-report-2025-cover,c3519636 Annual Report 2025 cover https://mb.cision.com/Public/7333/4321682/a820618c2243f808.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE ASSA ABLOY