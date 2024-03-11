ASSA ABLOY publishes its Sustainability Report 2023

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions, has today published its Sustainability Report 2023. During the year, the Group continued to make good progress on its sustainability program and targets to 2025.

In 2023, against the 2019 baseline, ASSA ABLOY reduced its absolute carbon emissions (Scope 1 & 2) by 23%, its water intensity by 51%, waste intensity by 25% and the injury rate was reduced by 20%.

"Our dedicated teams across the organization continued to implement focused projects, ensuring we are on a good path to realizing our 2025 targets," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO ASSA ABLOY. "We are committed to delivering on our ambitious Science Based Targets (SBT), to halve our absolute Scope 1 & 2 carbon emissions and reduce absolute Scope 3 carbon emissions by 28% by 2030. Our long-term commitment to sustainability will provide significant opportunities to reduce our costs, reduce our climate risk, and to develop more sustainable solutions to meet our customers' needs," Nico Delvaux concludes.

Sustainability program improvements 2023 versus 2022

The injury rate decreased by 25%

The Group's total absolute Scope 1 & 2 carbon emissions decreased by 4%

The water intensity decreased by 18%

By the end of 2023 the Group had 246 Environmental Product Declarations verified and published.

ASSA ABLOY's Sustainability Report with detailed information about the Group's sustainability program can be found on: www.assaabloy.com/group/en/sustainability

For more information, please contact:

Charles Robinson, VP & Head of Sustainability, tel. no: +353 8 770 985 83

Björn Tibell, VP & Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 08-506 485 73

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 61,000 employees and sales of SEK 141 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

