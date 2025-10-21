ASSA ABLOY: Quarterly Report Q3 2025

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter

Net sales totaled SEK 38,146 M (37,418), with organic growth of 3% (0) and acquired net growth of 5% (4). Exchange rates affected sales by –6% (–3).

Organic sales growth was good in EMEIA, Entrance Systems, Global Technologies and Americas, while organic sales declined in Asia Pacific.

Five acquisitions with combined annual sales of about SEK 500 M were completed in the quarter.

Operating income 1 (EBITA) increased by 3% to SEK 6,815 M (6,609) with an operating margin of 17.9% (17.7).

Operating income 1 (EBIT) increased by 3% to SEK 6,416 M (6,255), with an operating margin of 16.8% (16.7).

Net income 1 amounted to SEK 4,144 M (4,033).

Earnings per share 1 amounted to SEK 3.73 (3.63).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 6,969 M (6,341).

Third quarter January-September 2024 2025 Δ 2024 2025 Δ Sales, SEK M 37,418 38,146 2 % 110,586 114,102 3 % Of which:











Organic growth 91 1,119 3 % –1,020 2,671 3 % Acquisitions and divestments 1,579 1,853 5 % 9,111 5,417 5 % Exchange rate effects –1,133 –2,243 –6% –1,251 –4,572 –5% Operating income (EBIT) 1 , SEK M 6,255 6,416 3 % 17,767 18,216 3 % Operating margin (EBITA)1, % 17.7 % 17.9 %

17.0 % 17.0 %

Operating margin (EBIT) 1 , % 16.7 % 16.8 %

16.1 % 16.0 %

Income before tax1, SEK M 5,377 5,563 3 % 15,229 15,648 3 % Net income1, SEK M 4,033 4,144 3 % 11,422 11,658 2 % Operating cash flow, SEK M 6,341 6,969 10 % 15,042 14,845 –1% Earnings per share 1 , SEK 3.63 3.73 3 % 10.28 10.49 2 %

1 Excluding items affecting comparability. Please see the tabulated figures section in this report, page 13, for further details about the financial effects in 2024 and 2025.

Comments by the President and CEO

Good growth and strong margin

"I am pleased to report strong results in a market that remains mixed. Organic sales grew by 3%, with an additional 5% acquired net growth. Currency effects were a headwind of -6%, resulting in total growth of 2% in the third quarter.

EMEIA delivered good organic sales growth of 4%, driven by strong growth in the Nordics and Central Europe. Entrance Systems grew organically by 4%, with growth across all segments. The Perimeter Security and Pedestrian segments posted the strongest growth, and the Industrial segment returned to growth as loading dock orders were translated into sales. Global Technologies reported good organic growth of 3%, with good contribution from both Global Solutions and HID. Americas also achieved good organic growth of 3%, led by the North America Non-Residential segment. The North America Residential segment declined in the quarter as high interest rates continue to hold back demand for new construction. Asia Pacific saw organic sales decline by 4%, with good growth across most regions being more than offset by significant sales declines in China.

The operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, increased by 3% to SEK 6,416 M, despite continuous currency headwinds and rising tariffs. The operating margin improved by 10bps to 16.8% (16.7), the highest margin for a single quarter in ten years. The margin was supported by excellent operating leverage of 41% driven by ongoing MFP savings, tariff mitigation activities, and higher growth in margin-accretive parts of the business. The operating cash flow was strong at SEK 6,969 M with an excellent cash conversion of 125%.

Electromechanical transition is driven by long-term trends

ASSA ABLOY is at the forefront of the transition from mechanical to electro-mechanical solutions and is leading the way as our industry transforms. The shift strengthens our resilience, even as we navigate mixed market conditions. The transition is driven by strong, long-term trends: increasing demand for safety and security, increasing regulations and standards, digitalization, and the emergence of new technologies such as IoT and mobile access. Demographic changes, with a digital native younger generation and an aging generation in need of care, are accelerating the need for more convenient, reliable, and efficient electromechanical and digital solutions.

Our results reflect this momentum. Year to date, our electromechanical products have had a strong currency-adjusted growth of 12%. These outcomes are the direct results of our consistent investments in innovation. Importantly, the mechanical base remains central to our success. Most electromechanical solutions are built upon mechanical platforms, which we also continue to invest in to secure our long-term competitive position.

Acquisitions also play a vital role in our strategy, expanding our product and solution offering and giving us access to new technologies. During this quarter, we acquired five businesses, and the pipeline remains strong.

We have successfully navigated through the first three quarters, and with one quarter left of 2025, we are on a trajectory to deliver another strong year.

Thank you for your trust in ASSA ABLOY."

Stockholm, October 21, 2025

Nico Delvaux

President and CEO

Further information can be obtained from:

Nico Delvaux,

President and CEO, phone: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder,

Executive Vice President and CFO, phone: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell,

Head of Investor Relations, phone: +46 70 275 67 68,

e-mail: [email protected]

ASSA ABLOY is holding a telephone and web conference at 09.00 on October 21, 2025 which can be followed online at assaabloy.com/investors.

It is possible to submit questions by telephone on: 08–505 100 31, +44 207 107 0613 or +1 631 570 5613

This information is information that ASSA ABLOY AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.00 CEST on October 21, 2025.

