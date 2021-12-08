ASSA ABLOY Reaches New Sustainability Milestone

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions today announced that over 150 GreenCircle certifications were achieved for products and/or manufacturing sites, a new milestone in ASSA ABLOY'S commitment to a sustainable future. Third party verifications, like those from GreenCircle Certified, provide an additional level of trust for the customer, validating claims on product sustainability.

ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions GreenCircle Certified

"It is easy to become overwhelmed by terms like 'green', 'eco-friendly', and 'sustainable' during research for responsible building products," said Amy Musanti, director, sustainable solutions, ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Americas. "Our GreenCircle Certifications enable us to maintain credible, current data for our products and processes, and helps architects and designers easily identify contributors to green building certification programs like LEED and WELL."

To receive certification, ASSA ABLOY went through a rigorous assessment process with GreenCircle to provide transparency on the sustainable products offered. These products include doors, door frames, door operators, accessories, and a variety of access control solutions. In addition, ASSA ABLOY facilities have received GreenCircle certifications for sustainable manufacturing practices, reducing the environmental impacts of manufactured products. Practices include closed-loop and industrial ecology processes, reduction of waste and emissions, water conservation, and energy efficiency practices.

In 2020, ASSA ABLOY established a long-term sustainability initiative, setting science-based targets, such as halving emissions by 2030, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. To learn more click here: https://www.assaabloy.com/group/en/sustainability

To see the complete list of certified products, visit https://www.assaabloydss.com/en/resource-center/sustainability-resources/

About ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions

ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions leads the development within door openings and products for access solutions and homes, businesses and institutions. Our offering includes doors, door and window hardware, mechanical and smart locks, access control and service.

ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 48,000 employees and sales of SEK 88 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

www.assaabloydss.com

About GreenCircle Certified, LLC

GreenCircle Certified was established in 2009 after our founders encountered many unsubstantiated claims in the marketplace. GreenCircle is an internationally recognized third-party certification entity whose thorough evaluation process provides independent verification that sustainability claims related to an organization's products and operations are honest, valid, and verified. GreenCircle is ISO 17065 compliant, following industry requirements for bodies certifying products, processes, and services. GreenCircle is recognized by the U.S. Federal Government as a recommended Ecolabel for all federal purchasing, by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), and the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) as a valid third-party certification entity. In today's discerning market, third-party certification is a valuable asset in establishing brand integrity and developing consumer confidence.

www.greencirclecertified.com/

Media contact:

Bill Shaughnessy

[email protected]

475-355-5436

SOURCE ASSA ABLOY