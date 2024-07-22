ASSA ABLOY to acquire SKIDATA

STOCKHOLM, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has signed an agreement to acquire SKIDATA, an international leading provider of access management solutions.

"I am very pleased to welcome the SKIDATA team into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to grow our business in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"SKIDATA's attractive product portfolio and strong performance in access solutions will enhance and complement our current offering," says Massimo Grassi, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of Entrance Systems Division. "Its commitment to secure, reliable access solutions and excellent customer service aligns perfectly with our values, and I'm convinced that together, we will continue our successful journey."

SKIDATA was founded in 1977 and is part of the Public Access division of Swiss listed Kudelski Group (SWX: KUD) and has some 1,280 employees. SKIDATA is headquartered in Salzburg, Austria and will be part of the Business Segment Pedestrian within the Entrance Systems Division.

Sales for 2023 amounted to about MEUR 305 (approx. MSEK 3,500). The acquisition will initially have a small dilutive effect to EPS.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the third quarter of 2024.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 61,000 employees and sales of SEK 141 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

