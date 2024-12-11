ASSA ABLOY's Sustainability seminar 2025

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We have the pleasure of inviting you to our 2025 Sustainability seminar which will be hosted the day after our 2024 year-end report. During the seminar, we will address ASSA ABLOY's work, progress, and opportunities within sustainability.

Time: Thursday 6 February 2025 at 14:00 - approximately 16:45 (CET)

Location: A link to the digital event will be circulated to registered participants before the event.

RSVP: By 31 January 2025.

Sustainability seminar 2025 | ASSA ABLOY

The following topics will be covered:

Sustainability outcome in 2024

Progress on the 2025 Sustainability program

Commercial opportunities and innovation

Scope 3 emissions and reduction plans going forward

People and social KPIs

If you have any specific questions or topics of interest, please feel free to contact us, and we will do our best to cover them during the presentations.

The day will be opened by Nico Delvaux, ASSA ABLOY's CEO & President. Other presenters will be Erik Pieder, CFO, Massimo Grassi, Head of Entrance Systems Division, Allan Cooper, Chief Human Resources Officer and Charles Robinson, Head of Sustainability amongst others.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Isabelle Ewerlöf, Investor Relations Officer

[email protected]

