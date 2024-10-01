Assan Alüminyum Publishes Its Decarbonization Roadmap

ISTANBUL, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assan Alüminyum, a leading flat-rolled aluminium producer, a subsidiary of the Kibar Group, has released its "Decarbonization Roadmap 2050," highlighting its commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050. The company aims to reduce its carbon footprint to 7 tons of CO 2 equivalent per ton (t CO 2 e/t) by 2030, 3 t CO 2 e/t by 2035, and ultimately reach net zero by 2050.

Assan Alüminyum Manavgat Power Plant - Renewable Energy Production

As one of the two largest aluminium foil producers in Europe, Assan Alüminyum has made significant investments to drive sustainability efforts. These include projects worth a total of $100 million, focusing on energy and resource efficiency improvements and filtration systems to reduce carbon emissions. Renewable energy investments also play a central role in the company's decarbonization journey.

Göksal Güngör, General Manager of Assan Alüminyum, emphasized the aluminium sector's substantial environmental impact, contributing about 2% of global emissions (1 Gt CO 2 e). He warned that without intervention, emissions are projected to rise significantly by 2050. To align with global efforts, Assan Alüminyum has developed a comprehensive plan based on the sectoral roadmaps outlining critical steps for the sector, including transitioning to low-carbon electrical energy supply and increasing the use of secondary aluminium.

By 2025, Assan Alüminyum plans to develop products with higher recycled content, and increase renewable energy capacity. These efforts will continue through 2030 and 2035, with further advancements in energy efficiency and the electrification of production processes. The company most importantly also aims to increase its use of secondary aluminium and develop low-carbon primary supply chains.

In addition to publishing its roadmap, Assan Alüminyum has achieved several key sustainability milestones. It secured $90 million in green financing from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to support its carbon reduction projects, making it the first company in its sector to receive 100% climate-labeled green financing. The company has also obtained Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Performance Standard Certification for its production and recycling facilities, underscoring its commitment to global sustainability standards.

With these efforts, Assan Alüminyum continues to play a pioneering role in advancing sustainable practices within the global aluminium industry. Through innovation and strategic investments, the company remains dedicated to reducing its environmental impact and contributing to a greener future.

