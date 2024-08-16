Assault Lily Last Bullet W Unveils New Gameplay Gigant HUGE on August 16th!

Join ' GARDEN ' and battle for humanity!

Set in the near future, the storyline of Assault Lily W unfolds as mankind teeters on the brink of extinction, threatened by a colossal life form known as 'HUGE.' To combat this menace, the world has developed a specialized weapon called 'CHARM,' which can only be wielded by women known as 'Lilies.' Training institutions named 'GARDENS' have been established worldwide, including Yurigaoka Girls Academy, Herensuge Girls Academy, and Kamba Girls School of Arts. Here, young women undergo rigorous training to join the battle to save mankind. Players are invited to choose their 'GARDEN' and join forces with Lily to protect humanity!

Create your own legion of Lilies and immerse yourself in stunning 2D and 3D visuals with Assault Lily W!

At the core of Assault Lily W is the GvG (Guild vs Guild) battle mode, enhanced by real-time command card combat. This gameplay feature allows players to assemble their legion of Lilies, combining the different elements to fully unlock the Lilies' potential and enable their leveling up. The game adeptly blends 2D technology with 3D maps, ensuring characters do not overlap while enriching the visual experience. Furthermore, the game boasts an extensive range of camera angles, formidable weapons, and engaging battle scenes, all crafted to deliver an exhilarating and immersive combat experience to players.

The new gameplay Gigant HUGE is now live! Log in daily and complete special missions to earn amazing rewards!

This new game mode is now available to players having racked up a total combat power of 70,000 or higher. Team up with 9 partners and embark on a battle against the Gigant HUGE. Successfully complete daily missions to earn 10 Order Medals, and undertake special missions for luxury rewards, including 1,500 Magi Jewels and the 5★ Guaranteed Gacha Ticket Ver.2. Not up for the challenge of battling the Gigant HUGE just yet? No worries! You can still reap substantial rewards simply by logging in daily. Regular logins grant you goodies like Skip Tickets, Pendant Medals, and 5★ Guaranteed Gacha Ticket Ver.2. Make sure to log in every day to strengthen your bond with the Lilies!

Stay Tuned for More Exciting Activities! Assault Lily W isn't slowing down; the game is set to introduce a variety of exciting activities. As players deepen their bonds with the Lilies, make sure to keep tabs on the official fan club and stay updated with all the latest news about Earth's ongoing defense efforts!

©AZONE INTERNATIONAL ・ acus/AssaultLilyProject ©Pokelabo, Inc ©SHAFT Published by So-net Entertainment Taiwan Limited.

About So-net Entertainment Taiwan Limited (So-net)

So-net Entertainment Taiwan Limited (So-net), a subsidiary of Sony Network Communications Inc., operates out of Taiwan with a broad portfolio that spans mobile game agency, marketing, development, entertainment platforms and broadband Internet access. The company provides special services such as So Happy Home, Good Home, and other network applications and integration services tailored specifically for SMEs. Additionally, So-net provides corporate services, including information security protection, and licensing.

Among So-net's diverse entertainment offerings is the AR Vidol music mobile game TAIPEI12elve, a unique collaborative effort between Taiwan and Japan to develop distinct idols representing Taipei's 12 districts. As the agent for a diverse array of mobile games including Quiz RPG: The World of Mystic Wiz, White Cat Project, Assault Lily Last Bullet W, and Princess Connect! Re:Dive, the company specializes in localizing these games for specific markets, ensuring seamless integration with marketing services to enhance player engagement and market reach. So-net also provides a slew of entertainment platforms, including Octave Music for customized music production; Dolfan, a one-stop subscription-based digital community that bridges idols and fans; and VOIX, a brokerage platform dedicated to managing YouTubers. The company holds the license to operate the museum shop and the online boutique for the National Palace Museum. Following an agreement in 2020, So-net was appointed as the representative for image enhancement in Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, responsible for brokering co-branding and collaborative deals with globally recognized brands and IPs. In addition to its project collaboration with Japan's SOU‧SOU, So-net serves as the authorized agent for Taiwan's KINGJUN, Japan's PostPet and ROKU, South Korea's PENGSOO and the New York Botanical Garden in the US, ensuring a wide-reaching impact across various cultural and digital landscapes.

