Assemble Expands for the Era of Peer Intelligence

As executive decision-making grows more complex, the company grows its communities, events, content, and leadership team to meet the moment.

TORONTO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior leaders don't have an information problem. They have a decision problem.

There has never been more data, research, or expert input available. But for many executives, that abundance has made it harder — not easier — to reach clear, confident decisions when it matters most.

This decision distress represents the growing gap between the volume of information leaders receive and the insight they can actually use. The rise of AI has only compounded the challenge — accelerating the pace of change, expanding the range of decisions leaders must make, and raising the stakes for organizations and their teams.

Assemble is rising to the moment. The peer intelligence company — which convenes senior leaders to share market-tested insights in real time — today announced a significant expansion across its communities, events, content, and leadership team.

The expansion reflects significant growth across Assemble's portfolio, including 38% revenue growth year-over-year in Q1 2026. It also reflects a shift in the market: as traditional sources become less trusted and less actionable, leaders are turning to peers to understand what's actually working.

Across its Portfolio, Assemble Is Growing

Communities: Assemble has launched three new Boards for senior leaders in the past year: the AEO Board, the Manufacturing Board, and the Learning & Development Board — bringing peer intelligence to new functions and leadership levels.

Events: Assemble's Summit portfolio has expanded significantly, with the launch of the North American Procurement Executive Summit (NAPES), the North American Finance Executive Summit (NAFES), the North American Learning Executive Summit (NALES), the North American Marketing Leadership Summit (NAMLS), and the addition of a fall edition of the North American HR Executive Summit (NAHRES) in response to growing demand.

Content: Assemble is investing in innovative, AI-enabled content, including benchmarking, best practices, and buying guidance — giving senior leaders access to trusted peer intelligence in new and powerful ways.

"The era of peer intelligence is here," said Aaron Kissel, CEO of Assemble. "Leaders are navigating a business environment where traditional sources are no longer sufficient, and where the wisdom of experienced peers has become one of the most valuable inputs available. Everything we are building at Assemble is designed to make that intelligence more accessible, more trusted, and more actionable. We are growing because the need is growing."

Assemble's Leadership Team Expansion to Meet Growth Demands

Assemble's expansion is supported by a leadership team assembled for this next chapter. Recent additions and promotions reflect the company's commitment to building at scale across content, finance, product, and strategy.

Pete Buer, Chief Content Officer

Pete Buer brings close to three decades of experience at CEB (now Gartner), where he held multiple Executive Committee and C-level roles — including launching and running the Sales and Marketing practice as a line executive and later serving as Chief Culture Officer and Chief Administrative Officer / Head of HR. In this role, he leads content strategy and oversees event production, ensuring an aligned approach to how Assemble's insights and experiences come together for its members and the market.

Joyce Liu, Chief Financial Officer

Joyce Liu brings deep experience from senior finance leadership roles at CEB (now Gartner) and Politico, where she supported complex, fast-growing organizations through periods of significant change. She brings end-to-end M&A expertise through more than a dozen acquisitions and three $1B+ exits. At Assemble, Joyce is focused on accelerating membership growth, expanding company margins, and building the financial infrastructure for a larger, more diversified business.

Katrina Tofflemire, Chief Product & Strategy Officer

Katrina Tofflemire's promotion to Chief Product & Strategy Officer reflects both the growing complexity of Assemble's platform and the role she has played in building it. Katrina brings a background in technology and operations, with experience leading platform, product, and operational teams across high-growth organizations. Prior to Board.org's acquisition and merger with Executive Platforms under Assemble, Katrina led technology, member operations, and platform development at the company. In her new role, she's responsible for connecting product strategy, operations, and execution across the company's full offering — from communities and summits to the systems that support the member experience.

About Assemble

Assemble is a peer intelligence company that helps senior business leaders make faster, more confident decisions. The company convenes leaders from the world's largest organizations through professionally facilitated communities, industry-specific summits, and curated content — providing the real-time, peer-driven insights that traditional information sources no longer reliably deliver. Assemble currently serves more than 1,600 companies across finance, human capital, marketing, technology, supply chain, and manufacturing. To learn more about how Assemble is helping leaders, please visit www.theassemble.com.

SOURCE Assemble