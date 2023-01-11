Assembled Skincare: For Men Who Want Simple Solutions to Better-Looking Skin

With clinically-proven formulations expertly designed by dermatologists and estheticians, ASSEMBLED Skincare™ focuses on high-quality active ingredients, clean formulations, and sustainable packaging.

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSEMBLED Skincare™ is a premium men's skincare brand which was created to bring the highest-quality and multi-functional products to the men's skincare industry. Assembled Skincare™ was founded by a doctor and an experienced formulation team who believe in the transformative power of clean, effective skincare. They "assembled" a lineup of premium products leveraging clinically-proven formulas expertly designed and recommended by dermatologists and estheticians. The primary goal of Assembled Skincare™ is to bring the highest quality products to the men's skincare market in an easy-to-use format.

Assembled Skincare: Day & Night Cream

Interest in men's skincare continues to grow and most men seek a simple, easy-to-use, and effective skin care routine. More than 55% of men report they are trying to reduce the number of products they use (Source: Kantar Profiles/Mintel, August 2021). For this reason, the founding principles of Assembled Skincare™ are centered around a simple daily skincare routine with clean, premium quality, and effective ingredients that deliver better-looking and healthier skin.

ASSEMBLED Skincare™ products are completely made and packaged in the USA. All products are free of additives, such as sulfates, parabens, fragrances, silicones, waxes, and other fillers that may be harmful to skin. The product formulations are specifically designed to direct high-quality active ingredients, including vitamin C, retinol, salicylic acid, and other ingredients to the correct layers of the skin where they can deliver results. All of the ingredients and products from ASSEMBLED Skincare™ are certified vegan and cruelty-free.

While the focus at Assembled Skincare™ is to help men maintain healthy skin, the company also believes in environmental stewardship and caring for the planet. With this goal, they do not use any pump dispensers or single-use plastics which cannot be recycled. The entire product line and all packaging was crafted to be eco-friendly and 100% recyclable from the start.

This simple skin care regimen from ASSEMBLED Skincare™ includes a moisturizer for both day and night use, an eye cream to eliminate puffy eyes and dark circles, exfoliating and anti-aging face wipes, and a toner/aftershave that hydrates and soothes skin. Additionally, all products are formulated to be used for any skin type. Assembled also has two face wash options, with one specifically designed to target oily skin and reduce breakouts. A skincare quiz is included on the website to help direct consumers to identify the best personalized products based on age, living environment, and skincare goals.

The brand has currently debuted exclusively online with direct-to-consumer orders, kits, and subscription plans.

For more information, visit the company's website at: https://www.assembledskincare.com/

Media Contact:

Assembled Skincare

312-775-2135

[email protected]

SOURCE Assembled Skincare