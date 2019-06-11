Assemblies Unlimited Expanding Services in Key US Geographies

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Assemblies Unlimited, Inc. (AUI) has announced it is expanding its packaging and assembly operations into multiple new US markets. The contract packaging company is poised to add staff and services in Los Angeles as well as in New York. AUI's expansion reinforces the global packager's multi-site presence in the regions, building upon the company's established primary and secondary packaging business, along with existing contract packaging plant locations.

Assemblies Unlimited serves industries requiring rigid and flexible food and non-food packaging solutions. Producers partner with AUI for contract packaging, contract filling and other services, as well as their hand assembly, display, and fulfilment needs. According to Assemblies Unlimited CEO, Randy Shaw, "Demand is up for contract packaging services in many industries, particularly those we already serve. Expanding operations in the eastern and western US not only helps us support the large start-up population in those regions, but it also strengthens our ability to serve established CPGs looking for turnkey local retail packaging management."

Among the changes in store for the contract packaging company, AUI is investing in its Southern California sales support team. To better serve regional clients in the area, Assemblies will add a presence in the heart of the state's Inland Empire, encompassing parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The company also plans to expand local contract packaging support in the East serving the NY/NJ/PA tristate region. "The Northeast is rich with outsourced packaging opportunities, so we want to position ourselves to meet the rising demand for turnkey services," said Shaw. "At a time when private equity and other consolidation experts are focused on mergers and acquisitions, AUI's wide footprint, flexible capacity, and start-to-finish solutions are heavily sought after by large and small CPGs alike. Expanding will help us continue bringing fast response, quick turnaround, and seamless supply chain management to value partners seeking the expertise and experience required to carry their packaging projects from inception to completion."

About Assemblies Unlimited, Inc.

Assemblies Unlimited, Inc. (AUI) was started in 1993 as a network of contract suppliers with capabilities in contract packaging, contract filling, and fulfillment services. As demand for outsourced packaging continues growing, Assemblies Unlimited remains a leading global contract packager, consolidating industry expertise at specialized plants located across North America and Mexico. AUI's turnkey services include both primary and secondary packaging, liquid and dry filling, and other innovative packaging solutions for food and non-food applications. Plant certifications include AIB, SQF Level 3, NFS, GFSI, Organic, and Kosher. Visit online at https://www.assemblies.com.

Press Contact: Randy Shaw

Phone: 630-980-0200

Address: 141 Covington Dr, Bloomingdale, IL 60108

Email: sales@assemblies.com

SOURCE Assemblies Unlimited, Inc.

