ASSEMBLY, A STAGWELL (STGW) AGENCY, NAMED GLOBAL INTEGRATED MEDIA AGENCY FOR FOSSIL GROUP, INC.

Assembly's adeptness in connecting global audiences with full-funnel solutions that drive brand performance, cutting-edge data and technology solutions, and consistent measurement across the globe played a crucial role in Fossil Group's decision-making and securing the partnership.

"Selecting Assembly as our new global media agency of record marks a significant moment in time for Fossil Group. This partnership symbolizes a fresh chapter in our growth story. We are excited to leverage Assembly's expertise and insights to support our portfolio of brands and connect with consumers in more meaningful and engaging ways," said Lisa Pillette, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Fossil Group.

Assembly Global CEO Rick Acampora adds, "We're not just taking on a new assignment with Fossil Group; we're embracing a mission to redefine the essence of brand performance and consumer engagement for the most dynamic brands across the world. Fossil Group is about connecting people to what matters most, time. It is our time to think differently and time to drive innovation together."

ABOUT ASSEMBLY

Assembly is the modern global omnichannel media agency, bringing data, talent, and technology together to find the change that fuels growth for the best brands on the planet. Our approach connects big, bold brand stories with integrated, global media capabilities that deliver performance and drive large-scale business growth. Our work is powered by our proprietary, in-house technology solution, STAGE, and led by our global talent base of over 1,900 people around the world. We're purpose-driven at our core and pioneers in social and environmental impact in the agency world. Assembly is a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing. For more information, visit assemblyglobal.com.

ABOUT FOSSIL GROUP, INC.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Michael Kors and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories, and channels. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at www.fossilgroup.com.

CONTACT:

Jess Santini

VP of Global Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Assembly