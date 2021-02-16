Assembly announces strategic leadership moves to accelerate growth: Jack Fitzgibbons to President, Tim Warner to lead Sales

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly Health, a leader in the healthcare technology-enabled Management Services Organization (MSO) model, today announced two strategic leadership appointments. Jack Fitzgibbons will be promoted to President. He will be leading important areas of the organization during this time of growth. Tim Warner has been hired as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

In his position as Chief Operating Officer, Fitzgibbons was instrumental in streamlining operations and positioning Assembly Health to become a market leader in healthcare technology services. He has continued to show his leadership by successfully navigating the organization through a strategic pandemic plan that minimized disruption. In addition, he helped guide the rebrand of core functions to the Assembly name while remaining focused on the mission to utilize technology to improve patients' and providers' lives through easier access to the tools and services necessary to provide the best care.

"I am excited to take the helm of Assembly Health as President and COO. I am looking to utilize my experience in technology and growing high performing teams to help the organization navigate the future of healthcare. We have a strong team in place and are well positioned for growth," said Jack Fitzgibbons.

Prior to his time at Assembly, Fitzgibbons worked in an operations leadership capacity at SMS Assist, a top Chicago technology company. He also spent time as a consultant in the Health and Life Sciences practice at Oliver Wyman. He holds his B.S. from Duke University and his M.B.A from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Tim Warner brings a wealth of experience marketing healthcare technology solutions focused on Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) in the ambulatory, acute and post-acute sectors. Warner spent the past six years leading sales and development teams with MatrixCare. In this role, Warner grew and managed a team with significant responsibility for client success and company growth. Warner has spent time building internal and external sales teams focused on rapid growth and high-level service to successfully deliver client-focused solutions while outperforming annualized quotas. Warner holds a B.S. and an MBA, both earned from North Carolina State University.

Brad Morehead, CEO of Assembly Health, added, "It has been my pleasure to partner with Jack during his tenure at Assembly Health. His leadership and operations acumen have been essential building blocks to our success. He along with Tim play an important role in the future strategic growth of Assembly Health. Tim's experience in both technology and healthcare enhances our strength in the revenue cycle management space. Both Jack and Tim add depth to an already strong leadership team and enhance our position for future growth."

More information about Jack Fitzgibbons and Tim Warner is available at the company's Team page on www.assembly.health. For further details about Assembly Health, contact Torry Corbett, Head of Talent at [email protected].

Assembly Health, headquartered in Chicago, IL is a modern healthcare management services organization ("MSO") that exists to promote the wellbeing of seniors, patients of all kinds, and those who serve them. Founded in 1971 in Northbrook, IL, Assembly has grown tremendously to its current footprint serving 4,000+ facilities and 200+ physician practices in more than 40 states. In conjunction with our suite of companies, Assembly™ provides an array of tech-enabled products and services including Revenue Cycle Acceleration™, marketing, logistics and compliance that help long term care communities and physician practices perform at their best. We believe that if communities and providers can function at the highest level, care for people will only get better.

