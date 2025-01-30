ASSEMBLY APPOINTS JILL KELLY AS NEW NORTH AMERICA CEO

Industry Leader Joins the Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) Agency to Accelerate Growth and Drive Innovation in North America

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly, a leading global media agency, today announced that Jill Kelly has been appointed North America CEO. Kelly succeeds Valerie Davis, who left the agency to pursue new opportunities after a successful tenure with the company. Kelly will report to Assembly's Global CEO, Rick Acampora, and her role is effective February 3, 2025.

With a reputation for driving transformational growth and building high-performing teams, Kelly will focus on amplifying Assembly's capabilities, delivering breakthrough solutions for clients, and fostering a culture that prioritizes innovation and collaboration. Known for her forward-thinking approach, Kelly is a recognized industry leader and advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, earning accolades such as AdAge Leading Woman in 2023 and AdColor Legend in 2022.

Prior to joining Assembly, Kelly served as the Chief Executive Officer of EssenceMediacom, where she led the agency's strategic vision and operations, achieving record growth for the newly merged organization in its largest market. Before her role at EssenceMediacom, Kelly held several senior leadership positions, including global Chief Marketing Officer at GroupM and various digital, media, data, and product operating units within Publicis Groupe. Her extensive experience spans brand strategy, digital transformation, and integrated marketing communications, making her a well-rounded leader poised to drive Assembly's next phase of growth in North America.

"Not only is Assembly's 'Find the Change that Fuels Growth' an ambitious proposition and strategic brand rudder, it is also a commitment we make to clients and a standard we hold ourselves accountable to," said Kelly. "My focus will be on building on that proposition—leveraging new technologies, client and partner relationships, and creating campaigns that are durable. I'm excited and honored to partner with Assembly's best-in-class-and-craft experts and our progressive clients to unlock growth opportunities in North America and beyond."

Kelly's appointment follows a period of growth and transformation at Assembly, highlighted by the recent launch of STAGE AI, an advanced iteration of the agency's proprietary technology that leverages artificial intelligence to provide clients with smarter, faster, and more impactful media strategies. Under Kelly's leadership, Assembly will continue to scale its technology solutions, enhance its media capabilities, and deepen its client partnerships to further solidify its leadership position in the industry.

Rick Acampora, Global CEO of Assembly, commented: "We are excited to welcome Jill to Assembly as we continue to shape the future of our clients' business by building connected omni-experiences that make their brands perform. Her track record of driving growth, fostering talent, and leading transformative initiatives makes her the perfect fit to elevate our North American operations. Jill's strategic vision and dynamic leadership will be instrumental in expanding our market presence, delivering unparalleled results for our clients, and attracting the best talent in the industry."

