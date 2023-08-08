ASSEMBLY CROSSES THE FINISH LINE WITH BROOKS RUNNING PAID MEDIA AOR APPOINTMENT

News provided by

Stagwell Inc.

08 Aug, 2023, 13:20 ET

The Stagwell (STGW) agency will lead the brand's paid media in North America

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global brand performance agency Assembly has been named Paid Media Agency of Record for Brooks Running, a market leader in performance run footwear and apparel, following a competitive review. Assembly will oversee Brooks' programmatic, social, direct partnerships, and video strategy and execution across North America with an eye toward growing share of mind, share of voice, and market share, and being the #1 choice among runners.

Continue Reading

With a commitment to empowering and inspiring runners of all levels, Brooks provides everyone who runs and walks, with innovative and high-performance gear – a commitment to innovation and performance that Assembly also shares. Assembly believes that all brand media is performance media and has a proven track record of driving brand transformation and revenue growth through full-funnel campaigns.

The decision to partner with Assembly comes at an exciting time for Brooks, as the brand looks to strengthen its brand and product-focused campaigns to attract new consumers.  

"There is a natural synergy between Brooks and Assembly that will lead to a successful partnership," said Valerie Davis, Assembly North America CEO. "Brooks is a company that knows what it stands for, and its singular focus on runners provides a world of opportunity in converting new users. It's an exciting challenge."

Ryan Ngo, VP North America Marketing & eCommerce from Brooks Running adds, "Assembly's vision, coupled with its best-in-class media planning, buying, and execution abilities, was key to winning the assignment. The agency's fresh ideas grounded in real data and insights and the care and transparency in their process make us confident that with their partnership, we'll continue to drive the transformative power of the run and meet our business goals."

Brooks Running is the latest in a series of new business wins for Assembly, just this year. The North America division of the agency was also recently named AOR for Carter's and T. Rowe Price.

Assembly elevated Valerie Davis to North America CEO in April 2023. Under Davis' purview, the agency continues to accelerate growth, boasting increases in new business revenue by 20% in the first half of the year.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY
Assembly is the modern global omnichannel media agency, bringing data, talent, and technology together to find the change that fuels growth for the best brands on the planet. Our approach connects big, bold brand stories with integrated, global media capabilities that deliver performance and drive large-scale business growth. Our work is powered by our proprietary, in-house technology solution, STAGE, and led by our global talent base of over 1,600 people around the world. We're purpose-driven at our core and pioneers in social and environmental impact in the agency world. Assembly is a proud member of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing. For more information, visit assemblyglobal.com.  

PRESS CONTACT:
Jess Santini, VP, Global Marketing
[email protected]   

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Also from this source

STAGWELL INC. (NASDAQ: STGW) REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

Brazil Tech Provider Qintess Boosts Stagwell's (STGW) Latin America Presence as New Global Affiliate Partner

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.