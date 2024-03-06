ASSEMBLY HARNESSES THE POWER OF WEARE8'S TRANSFORMATIONAL VIDEO AD EXPERIENCE THAT VALUES PEOPLE AND THE PLANET

The Stagwell (STGW) agency and WeAre8's collaboration is in support of collective impact and how advertising becomes a powerful catalyst for social change

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly has joined WeAre8's mission to showcase what is possible when you shift the economic power from advertising back to the community and lead with purpose, without compromising performance. Through the partnership, Assembly will harness WeAre8's transformational opt-in video advertising experience that shares back 60% of the media revenue booked with people, charity and in support of climate change projects. The collaboration will feature campaigns from leading hair care brand amika, technology and electronics company, Lenovo, alongside brand campaigns for Assembly.

WeAre8 founder and CEO, Sue Fennessy said, "It's brilliant to see these forward-thinking brands join us as we change the social landscape, put people at the heart of the economic model and drive positive impact for citizens, communities, charities and the planet, all while delivering real business results.

"WeAre8 is built to be the antidote to the challenges that have arisen in recent times - a community designed to value people and bring them together in a new social home that is not driven by divisive algorithms, where your time is valued and advertising is a force for good. And that is why people love brands reaching them on WeAre8. Our model, the new model, is about delivering powerful results for our advertising partners in a way that values people's time."

Recent findings from audience insight company, Lumen and emissions data agency, Scope3, found that WeAre8's ad model achieves a staggering 67 times more attention per gram of carbon emitted compared to a mainstream platform like Instagram. This is not just a number – it represents a seismic shift in how effectively WeAre8's advertising model engages with people.

These outcomes are game-changers for brands. They highlight not just the ethical imperative of purpose-driven advertising but also its potent efficacy.

Assembly and its clients join America's most loved charities on the new social app, which will benefit from the revenue generated from the campaigns running on the platform. These include, Feeding America, Fauna & Flora, Project CAT, Save the Elephants, OCEEF, Daughters for Earth, Climate Reality Project, Educate Girls, Six Degrees, Way Out, Trans Lifeline, ASPCA, Movember, Jed Foundation, Peace First, Save the Children, Keep a Child Alive, Food Rescue, charity: water and Water Org.

Rick Acampora, Global CEO of Assembly said: "Purpose is an essential part of our business. Frankly, purpose is good business. We naturally jumped at the opportunity to align ourselves with WeAre8 as a platform that shares our vision for a more sustainable and ethical digital ecosystem. By joining forces with WeAre8, we will further amplify our impact, fostering a community where conscious choices and eco-friendly initiatives are encouraged and rewarded. This collaboration reinforces our dedication to making change and a positive difference in the world, leveraging the power of media for a greener and more sustainable future."

Since arriving in the U.S. in late 2023, WeAre8 has welcomed campaigns by Huel, charity: water and Warner Bros. Pictures, who tapped into 8's growing creator community to spotlight the release of The Color Purple. In 2023 alone, WeAre8 has redirected more than $2,000,000 USD back to citizens and charities through its transformational advertising experience.

WeAre8, available in the UK, Australia, and the U.S., was created by tech entrepreneur, Sue Fennessy, who also founded and led NY based media data aggregation business, Standard Media Index.

