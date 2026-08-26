Assembly Health Appoints Peter Roehmholdt as President and Chief Operating Officer

Experienced healthcare executive brings deep operational, financial and leadership expertise to support Assembly Health's continued growth

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly Health, a leading provider of tech-enabled revenue cycle management services serving more than 5,000 providers across 59 specialties in 48 states, today announced the appointment of Peter Roehmholdt as President and Chief Operating Officer. Roehmholdt will lead the company's revenue cycle management operations across physician practices, behavioral health and skilled nursing, as well as its clinical consulting business.

Peter Headshot

Roehmholdt joins Assembly Health from Great Lakes Dental Partners (GLDP), formerly a Shore Capital Partners portfolio company with 27 practice locations and 400 employees, where he served as Chief Executive Officer after previously serving as Chief Financial Officer. As CEO, he delivered 40% annual organic earnings growth by strengthening operations, increasing provider productivity and improving revenue cycle performance. He also expanded the company's use of artificial intelligence and led GLDP through a successful exit in July 2026.

"Peter knows how to lead healthcare organizations, improve performance and drive growth," said Kevin Offel, Chief Executive Officer of Assembly Health. "He brings strong operational and financial discipline, a clear focus on execution and a deep understanding of healthcare. He is the right leader to help drive Assembly's next phase of growth."

Earlier in his career, Roehmholdt served on the Shore Capital Partners Resource Team, working with portfolio company leadership teams on operations, integration and value creation. He began his career in KPMG's Deal Advisory & Strategy practice, where he spent seven years advising healthcare organizations on mergers and acquisitions, integrations and separations.

"Assembly Health has built a strong position in the revenue cycle management market, with a clear opportunity to expand our impact across the healthcare organizations we serve," said Roehmholdt. "We will build on that momentum by driving disciplined growth, delivering consistent results for our clients and continuing to scale a business built for long-term performance."

Roehmholdt holds degrees in Accountancy and German from the University of Notre Dame and is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Fraud Examiner.

About Assembly Health

Assembly Health is a leading provider of AI-enabled revenue cycle management, financial consulting, and clinical support services for healthcare organizations nationwide. Serving more than 5,000 providers across physician practices, behavioral health organizations and skilled nursing facilities in 48 states, Assembly Health combines deep industry expertise, advanced technology, and data-driven insights to help clients improve financial performance, streamline operations, and focus more time on delivering exceptional patient care. Learn more: www.assembly.health.

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SOURCE Assembly Health