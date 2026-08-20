Assembly Health Appoints Bracha Eidelman as General Manager, Quality

Experienced operations executive to lead Assembly Health's skilled nursing financial services business

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly Health, a leading provider of tech-enabled revenue cycle management services serving more than 5,000 providers across 59 specialties in 48 states, today announced the appointment of Bracha Eidelman as General Manager, Quality, where she will lead the company's skilled nursing financial services business.

Eidelman joins Assembly Health from Apex Global Solutions, where she most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of the $100 million-plus organization with more than 1,000 employees. During her tenure, she oversaw finance, operations, human resources, technology and other core business functions, while leading initiatives to improve financial performance, strengthen operating processes and support the organization's growth.

Experienced operations executive to lead Assembly Health's skilled nursing financial services business Post this

"Bracha brings the operational and financial leadership we need to continue building our skilled nursing financial services business," said Kevin Offel, Chief Executive Officer of Assembly Health. "Her experience leading complex organizations and large teams will be valuable as we expand our capabilities, strengthen execution and deliver greater value to our clients."

As General Manager, Eidelman will oversee the strategic and operational performance of the business, including service delivery, client experience, team performance and growth. She will also lead efforts to strengthen and expand Assembly Health's financial and revenue cycle services for skilled nursing organizations.

"Assembly Health has built a strong business around the financial needs of skilled nursing organizations, and I am excited to lead its next phase of growth," said Eidelman. "My focus will be on our clients and our teams, ensuring we execute consistently, strengthen the services we provide and continue delivering financial results."

About Assembly Health

Assembly Health is a leading provider of AI-enabled revenue cycle management, financial consulting, and clinical support services for healthcare organizations nationwide. Serving more than 5,000 providers across physician practices, behavioral health organizations and skilled nursing facilities in 48 states, Assembly Health combines deep industry expertise, advanced technology, and data-driven insights to help clients improve financial performance, streamline operations, and focus more time on delivering exceptional patient care. Learn more: www.assembly.health.

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SOURCE Assembly Health