Assembly Legal Appoints Daniel Farrar as Chief Executive Officer

CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly Legal, the industry's leading Legal Case Management Software provider, today announced the appointment of Daniel Farrar as Chief Executive Officer of the company. Farrar takes over from Ryan Pakter, who has led Assembly Legal successfully from its formation and who will remain involved in the company's strategic direction as a board member and senior advisor. Farrar will build upon Assembly Legal's strong and growing platform, leading strategy and operations for the business in his new role.

A seasoned and accomplished business leader with deep roots in technology and SaaS markets, Farrar brings more than 25 years of corporate management and strategic development experience, serving in leadership positions of software technology companies, private equity firms, and Fortune 500 companies. Farrar most recently led Mitel's Global UCaaS and Cloud Services businesses. Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Switchfly, a global travel e-commerce company. Prior to that, he was Chief Executive Officer at Openlane, a privately held SaaS provider and leading online auction technology for OEM franchise and independent automotive dealership networks.

Farrar also served as a general partner with private equity firm Morgenthaler, and held various positions with GE Capital, including Chief Executive Officer of GE Fleet Services and GE Capital Equipment Management Europe. Additionally, Farrar served as a director and chair on a number of public and private boards including Aegis Group PLC, GE Capital Bank, Comm-Works Telecommunications, Formed Fiber Technologies, GreenRoad, Precision Parts International, Openlane, Switchfly, Mitel and Rotometrics.

Farrar holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from Harvard University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Daniel to the Assembly Legal family," commented Michael Mager, Assembly Legal's Co-Chairman. "Ryan has done an outstanding job as CEO of Assembly for the past four years, and we are excited to work with Daniel to accelerate the development and deployment of Needles Neos, our cloud-based software platform. Our company is primed for rapid growth, and it's time to press down the accelerator with Daniel at the helm."

Mr. Farrar comes to Assembly Legal after an extensive review of the legal software landscape. "It is rare to find a company with Assembly Legal's extraordinary mix of attributes," remarked Daniel Farrar. "Two of the most trusted and widely used brands in the legal market; an industry leading position, with over 40,000 users; a world-class cloud product that customers love; and a reputation built over decades for integrity and putting customers first. I cannot imagine a better platform from which to build, and I look forward to helping Assembly Legal achieve its full potential in the years to come."

Assembly Legal is the business behind the legal business. Our primary solutions — Needles Neos, Needles, and Trialworks — are relied upon by many of the nation's premier plaintiff firms as well as leading family, immigration, and defense firms. With over 40,000 users and 35+ years of experience developing and supporting legal software, we are proud to help our users deliver better outcomes for more clients.

