Assembly Legal Expands Executive Team with Strategic Additions to C-Suite

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly Legal, the leading provider of legal case management software, announces several key strategic hires to drive advances across product, customer experience and data security.

New team members include Rick Cirigliano, Chief Product Officer; Tony Fabbi, Chief Customer Officer; Doug Gaccione, Chief Marketing Officer; and Ken Isaacson, Chief Information Security Officer.

"The addition of these key hires demonstrates Assembly Legal's steadfast commitment to customer success and product excellence as our company experiences rapid growth in the legal tech space," says Assembly's Chief Executive Officer Daniel Farrar. "I am truly excited to welcome these high-performing leaders to our team."

Rick Cirigliano, Chief Product Officer, brings extensive experience in product strategy, management and development that will drive SaaS strategy in Assembly's flagship cloud solution, Neos. Most recently, Cirigliano worked for telecommunications company Mitel as Senior Vice President, Global Cloud Operations. Prior to Mitel, Cirigliano held various executive-level cloud positions at Oracle, including VP, Public Sector Managed Cloud Services.

In his capacity as Chief Customer Officer, Tony Fabbi now leads Assembly's Professional Services, Customer Support and Customer Success teams. Tony has considerable depth of experience in all aspects of the customer journey. He was most recently responsible for leading the customer onboarding organization at Mitel, where he was Vice President, Global Cloud Activation Services. Prior to that, Tony held executive-level positions with Oracle, along with Rick.

Doug Gaccione joins Assembly as Chief Marketing Officer, with 25 years of experience providing global iconic brands and Fortune 500 corporations with marketing leadership centered on brand development, marketplace intelligence, product marketing, customer acquisition strategies, loyalty engagement, SaaS applications and complex commercial transactions. He managed several global brand and revenue growth initiatives as a senior executive at Arrivia, Switchfly, CXLoyalty and Zemoga. Earlier in his career, Gaccione held various roles at renowned advertising agencies such as Wunderman Thompson and MullenLowe Lintas Group.

These key C-suite hires join Assembly's Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Farrar; Chief Revenue Officer, David Wagner; Chief Technology Officer, Jim Garrett; and Chief Financial Officer, Don O'Leary.

Additionally, Ken Isaacson joins Assembly as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), with 20 years of experience providing information management, information security and first-class data privacy and regulatory compliance solutions to tier 1 banking and financial technology companies. Isaacson will be driving Assembly's information security and information management efforts. Prior to joining Assembly, Ken held senior information and data privacy roles at Credit Suisse and Citibank.

"Information, security and data protection continue to be a top priority as we develop and refine our products," says Jim Garrett, Chief Technology Officer at Assembly. "Ken's experience in information security positions him as an expert to ensure our cloud security strategies remain vigilant, keeping data secure and protecting the information of our customers and their clients."

Assembly Legal has added 50 new employees since the beginning of the year and will be adding additional roles to support product development and company growth. Other roles added this year included a new VP of Human Resources, VP of Professional Services, VP of Product Marketing, VP of Growth Marketing, User Experience (UX) Designers, and a new Senior Director of Sales. So far in 2021, the company's product team expanded by 72%.

Assembly Legal is the business behind the legal business. Our legal technology solutions — Needles Neos, Needles, and Trialworks — are relied on by many of the nation's premier plaintiff firms as well as leading family, immigration, and defense firms. With over 42,000 users and 35+ years of experience developing and supporting legal software, we are proud to help our users deliver better outcomes for more clients.

