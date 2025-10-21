Assembly secures $5 million Credit Facility from PaceZero Capital Partners to advance Prefabricated Housing Projects across the Greater Toronto Area

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - PaceZero Capital Partners ("PaceZero") announced today that it has provided Assembly Corp. ("Assembly") with a $5 million credit facility. The funding will support Assembly as it delivers on its portfolio of development projects across the Greater Toronto Area.

"Canada needs to increase the availability of quality, affordable homes," said Jordan Peckham, Founder and CEO of PaceZero. "By working with innovative partners like Assembly and The Atmospheric Fund ("TAF"), we're excited to bring new technologies and production processes to market."

Founded in 2017 and based in Toronto, Assembly uses modular prefabricated timber construction to deliver sustainable, low and mid-rise residential buildings. Assembly offers a turnkey solution covering design, permitting, offsite fabrication, and rapid onsite assembly, enabling clients to efficiently develop high quality, affordable housing. Assembly works closely with non-profit organizations, municipalities, and developers to deliver housing projects.

"Partnerships like this enable real change in how Canada delivers housing," said Geoff Cape, CEO of Assembly. "With the support of PaceZero and TAF, we're scaling an approach that marries speed, sustainability, and community benefit. This credit facility allows Assembly to bring more affordable, low-carbon housing to the Greater Toronto Area – supporting people, municipalities, and the environment."

Canada's modular housing industry is gaining momentum, supported by municipal, provincial, and federal initiatives to address the urgent need for affordable housing. Assembly uses a repeatable system with a standardized kit of parts fabricated off‑site and assembled efficiently on‑site, allowing Assembly to deliver high‑quality housing projects with speed, predictable costs, and reduced environmental impact.

TAF, an early investor in Assembly, entered into a risk-sharing agreement with PaceZero, due to the high greenhouse gas reduction impacts of Assembly's approach to housing construction.

"We're always seeking ways to 'crowd in' private investment into low-carbon development," said Kristian Knibutat, VP Impact Investing, The Atmospheric Fund. "A partial loan guarantee is an excellent way for us to help catalyze this promising industry. Fast, affordable, and low-carbon – this is the way Canada should be building homes."

About PaceZero Capital Partners

PaceZero Capital Partners is an independent sustainability-focused private debt firm, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. PaceZero executes credit investments in established, high-growth companies developing innovative technologies that drive improved social and environmental outcomes.

About Assembly Corp.

Assembly, formerly known as R-Hauz, is a turnkey developer of modular prefabricated timber low-rise, mid-rise, and residential buildings. Assembly partners with community organizations, developers, and municipalities to develop affordable low-carbon housing.

About TAF

The Atmospheric Fund is a regional climate agency that invests in low-carbon solutions for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and helps scale them up for broad implementation.

SOURCE PaceZero Capital Partners