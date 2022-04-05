Assembly Welcomes Rahul Choraria as New Chief Operating Officer, and Monica Kim as New Chief Human Resources Officer

Assembly expands executive team with new Chief Operating Officer, and new Chief Human Resources Officer. Tweet this

Most recently, Choraria was an Operating Executive at Advent International, global private equity investors. He worked closely with management teams of technology companies to drive operational excellence and build enduring category leaders. Prior to Advent, Choraria worked at Vista Equity Partners and The Boston Consulting Group. "It is a privilege to serve as the COO at Assembly," said Choraria. "As we continue to build and grow Assembly to meet the omnichannel needs of our customers - from entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses, to enterprise brands and agencies - I'm thrilled to work hand in hand with Sandeep and the Assembly team to fulfill our mission to simplify ecommerce."

Assembly is also expanding its executive team with the addition of Monica Kim, who has been named the company's new Chief Human Resources Officer. With more than two decades of experience, Kim brings a strategic and hands-on approach to HR leadership. She will oversee the end-to-end talent function, from recruiting, onboarding, training & development, and retention of Assembly's global team. "Monica understands that while Assembly has built great products, it's our people that have made us and our customers successful. We've experienced incredible growth to date, but we are still in the early stages of what we are ultimately trying to build. Monica's track record and leadership in attracting and building teams in a high-growth company are exactly what we need to help us continue to scale," commented Kella.

Before joining Assembly, Monica Kim served as Chief Human Resources Officer at MeridianLink, as well as VP of Global Human Resources at Solarflare. "The culture that Assembly is committed to cultivating is truly remarkable, and I'm excited to bring my expertise into this role," commented Kim. "The momentum at Assembly is appreciable; I'm looking forward to collaborating with the hiring managers globally and cross-product, crystalizing Assembly's leadership development programs, and championing its commitment to diversity and inclusion," noted Kim.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Assembly is a global ecommerce platform bringing best-in-breed software, content and community across platforms including Amazon, Walmart, Instacart, and Shopify, helping businesses of all sizes and kinds simplify and scale their business.

