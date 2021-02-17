Assemblyman Rob Bonta Calls for State Civil Service Reforms

"All Californians should have access to quality and consistent care. We need to prioritize hiring full-time state employed professionals who can fill important vacancies across state departments thereby providing patients a consistent care experience," said Assemblyman Bonta. "AB 657 will help ensure individuals seeking health care receive continuity of care."

This bill would prohibit a state agency from entering into a contract with a professional for a period of more than 365 consecutive days or for a period of 365 nonconsecutive days over two years. The bill would define "professional" to include, among others, a physician and surgeon, dentist, clinical psychologist, and pharmacist.

"Since Covid-19 arrived the continuity of medical and psychiatric care has taken on greater importance, particularly at state prisons and hospitals where cases have skyrocketed," said Stuart Bussey, MD, JD, President of UAPD. "It is time to reform the Civil Service Act to ensure that long-term, committed physician employees, and not short term sporadic physician contractors bear responsibility for seeing to the health care needs of the state's vulnerable patients and incarcerated individuals."

Assemblyman Rob Bonta of Oakland serves as a member of the California State Assembly Committee on Health and the Committee on Government Organization.

Founded by a private practice physician in 1972, over the last forty years the Union of American Physicians and Dentists (UAPD) has grown into the largest union representing licensed doctors in the US. In Washington, UAPD represents physicians, advanced nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. Affiliated with AFSCME and the AFL-CIO, UAPD is proud to bring the strength of the labor movement to the aid of working doctors in the interest of better healthcare for all. www.UAPD.com

Media Contacts:

Marko Mlikotin, UAPD Media Consultant (916) 817-4444

Dr. Stuart Bussey, UAPD President, (925) 200-9310

Jerome Parra, Office of Assemblyman Bonta, (916) 472-4896, [email protected]

SOURCE Union of American Physicians and Dentists (UAPD)