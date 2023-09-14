Assemblywoman Britnee N. Timberlake to Honor Beloved Icon, Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, with Unveiling & Community Open Mic.

In Honor of an ICON

EAST ORANGE, N.J., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Assemblywoman Britnee N. Timberlake will hold a Banner Unveiling Ceremony and open mic session, for community reflections in honor of beloved ICON, Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver. At her district office, located at 520 Main Street (Corner of Prospect Street), in East Orange at noon on Friday, September 15th, 2023.

Having served as a mentor and guiding light to Timberlake, Sheila Oliver left an indelible mark on her career. As a gesture of deep respect & appreciation, Assemblywoman Timberlake invites the community to join her, with mic reflections. To share their stories, memories, and thoughts about the late Lt Governor Sheila Oliver. This dialogue will serve as a powerful reminder of the positive impact Oliver had on countless lives.

"This will not only be an unveiling of a beautiful commissioned banner, but more importantly a time of reflection and sharing with each other, what Lt. Governor Sheila Y. Oliver meant to her community," said Assemblywoman Timberlake.

When: 12:00 PM, Friday, September 15th, 2023

Where: Legislative Office of Assemblywoman, Britnee N. Timberlake

520 Main St., Suite 1. East Orange, NJ

Located on the corner of Prospect St. & Main Street (next to the red brick church).

