Assent Aeronautics Announces a New Kind of Aircraft Auction

In addition to this initial catalog, Assent Aeronautics invites business aircraft owners to consign their aircraft for the December auction. "With the recent launch of our aircraft brokerage and advisory business unit, we are uniquely qualified to assess a plane's value and establish its eligibility for our auction," said W. Hulsey Smith, president, Assent Aeronautics. Prospective consigners may submit an application via the company's website November 11 – 15, 2019. The company will evaluate piston, rotor-wing, turbine and turboprop aircraft for consignment.

"This auction is not your typical aircraft auction," said Smith. "The Assent Platinum Aviation Auction seeks high value aircraft owners—aviation aficionados, if you will—and bidders only qualified through our vetting process who will find the luxury experience they deserve associated with this type of sale," said Smith.

How to Bid and Consign

Bidders must register on the company's website and submit a bidder registration form accompanied by a bank Letter of Guarantee or a notarized Escrow Deposit Confirmation. Assent Aeronautics is offering a promotional Advance Bidder Registration Fee of $500.00 from November 6 – 22. From November 23 the Bidder Registration Fee increases to $1,000.00.

Bidders may view the planes in person during the Buyer Preview Period December 10 – 13 at Harrison Aviation at the Spinks Airport (KFWS) in Fort Worth, Texas. Assent Aeronautics will host Platinum Aviation Auctions quarterly with the next auction held March 19-21, 2020.

Sellers will also apply online to consign their aircraft. Open Enrollment for applications begins November 11 and closes November 15. Consigners fill out a simple one-page consignment application form with their desired method of sale: As-Is-Where-Is, Pre-Purchase Inspection Completed, or Purchase Inspection Pending. Assent Aeronautics will evaluate each submission for consideration.

Prospective bidders and consigners may learn more at http://assentauctions.com.

"The intent of Assent Platinum Aviation Auctions is de-mystify the aircraft acquisition experience for buyers, and create a live competitive marketplace for consigners. Simply put, we are putting serious buyers and sellers together with the intent to move airplanes," said Smith. "In addition to establishing a true luxury experience in this space, we are vetting buyers, securing commitments from serious sellers, and will facilitate quick closings. We look forward to hosting our first quarterly Assent Platinum Aviation Auction this year."

Assent Aeronautics is a family owned company, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Assent Aeronautics' distinct business units include aircraft brokerage, aircraft transaction advisory consulting, aircraft management and aircraft maintenance. Able to trace the company's heritage back to a private family flight department established in the 1940s, Assent Aeronautics has a proven track record of success. After numerous requests from companies and individuals to manage their aircraft, Assent Aeronautics was founded to help aircraft owners and operators maximize dispatch reliability and safety while saving money through more efficient expense forecasting and full-time expert technical supervision. For more information visit assentaero.com.

