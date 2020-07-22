Assent Aeronautics Announces Second Live Virtual Private Aircraft Auction

1999 Falcon 2000 2002 Citation CJ1 2015 Cirrus SR-22 G5 1988 Citation II 1988 Citation II 1978 Cessna 421C 1956 T-28 Trojan 1977 Cessna 421C 1981 King Air F90

"Though we've added a virtual component to our luxury aircraft auction capabilities, we are committed to providing an exceptional transaction experience for serious buyers and sellers who engage with our live virtual aircraft auctions," shares Jake Banglesdorf, Vice President of Assent Aeronautics. "Our newly-formatted aircraft auctions provide clients with a proven, transparent and exciting way to acquire private aircraft, with our goal being simply to bring together serious buyers and sellers to move aircraft in a new-to-the-market format."

Like many businesses, Assent Aeronautics has pivoted their business model to meet increasing demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. They've recently experienced intense demand on the buy side as business leaders and individuals have recognized that private aircraft deliver unprecedented control over not only their time, but also their health and safety. Additionally, during COVID-19, the Assent Private Aircraft Auction House has experienced a sudden jolt of interest and need, with aircraft owners seeking to purchase and sell luxury aircraft.

The Assent team hosted the first and largest ever virtual luxury aircraft auction in May 2020, which had an exciting $18.9MM auction lineup and yielded more than 100,000+ viewer impressions, and delivered bids at or above market value for sixty-three percent (63%) of all consigned aircraft. The virtual auction model proved to be successful as Assent saw large demand for aircraft prior to and during the auction.

Assent's luxury aircraft auctions offer straightforward processes, contracts, and closing procedures that put excitement and clarity into the aircraft buying process. During the live virtual auctions, clients and partners are provided with the same level of expertise and service that they would receive at an in-person auction house event. With digital research tools provided by Assent's auction partners, auction attendees have immediate and streamlined access to the data they need to make educated bidding decisions.

Powered by Controller.com and Hi-Bid, along with strategic partner Conklin & de Decker, a JSSI Company, Assent Aeronautics ensures that this exciting auction series will provide buyers with transparent knowledge and pricing power never before seen in the market.

For more information on the auction, to register to bid, or to view the inventory, visit www.assentauctions.com.

About Assent Aeronautics

Assent Aeronautics is a family owned company, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Assent Aeronautics' distinct business units include luxury aircraft auctions, aircraft transaction advisory consulting, aircraft management and aircraft maintenance. Able to trace the company's heritage back to a private family flight department established in the 1940s, Assent Aeronautics has a proved track record of success. After numerous requests from companies and individuals to manage their aircraft, Assent Aeronautics was founded to help aircraft owners and operators maximize dispatch reliability and safely while saving money through more efficient expense forecasting and full-time expert technical supervision. For more information, visit assentaero.com.

