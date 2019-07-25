Assent Compliance Welcomes Industry Leaders to Accelerate Growth

"Since securing Canada's largest investment deal of 2018, we have rapidly scaled our operations as we expand into new markets," said CEO Andrew Waitman. "To do that, we're bringing in the best of the best, and both Dave and Steve are longtime leaders in their respective fields."

Dave Curley Named Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Global Expansion

An accomplished sales and marketing executive, Dave has more than twenty-five years of experience in senior sales and marketing roles across a range of software and hardware companies such as Mxi Technologies (IFS), QNX (Blackberry QNX) and Mitel. His extensive go-to-market experience within the aerospace, industrial automation, medical device and automotive industries will enable Assent to respond quickly and cohesively as markets continue to evolve.

"I am pleased to welcome Dave as the newest member of our world-class executive team," said Waitman. "Given his wealth of experience, I look forward to having Dave lead our go-to-market strategy as we continue to grow, and play an active role in defining and establishing the emerging category of supply chain data management."

Steven Andrews Brings Legislative Focus to Industry-Leading Regulatory Team

An internationally-recognized expert, Steve has over 17 years of experience in EU policy development on sustainability, product, waste and recycling legislation. As a former Deputy Head of the Resources & Waste Division at the UK Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, he was responsible for developing and enforcing policy, most notably around the Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) and the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) directives. Steve will advise Assent's growing network of global clients on product compliance related to environmental legislation.

"As new environmental laws connected to product compliance are introduced, Steve is the perfect addition to our expansive team of regulatory experts," said James Calder, VP of Compliance and Regulatory Programs at Assent. "With his vast experience in the world of legislation, policy, and the origins of these topics, Steve brings a fresh perspective for our clients and partners concerned with environmental compliance issues."

About Assent Compliance

Assent Compliance is the global leader in supply chain data management. Combining leading-edge technologies with extensive supply chain expertise, Assent helps companies collect and manage third-party data to protect corporate brands, increase market accessibility, and reduce operational and financial risk. For more information, visit www.assentcompliance.com .

