Assent Compliance's Success Attracts Top Talent to Executive, Regulatory Teams

In addition to receiving a number of prestigious awards — including an Ottawa's Forty Under 40 award for Laura Sweet, Assent's Vice President, Marketing; Ottawa's Fastest Growing Company; an Employer Excellence Award from Hire Immigrants Ottawa; and Best Business of the Year and Best Deal of the Year at the 2017 Best Ottawa Business Awards — Assent has made exceptional additions to its executive and regulatory teams.

"Assent Compliance has established itself as one of Ottawa's fastest growing companies, and people are taking notice as we grow at scale and earn a global reputation," said CEO Andrew Waitman. "As a result, we are attracting individuals who are industry leaders in their respective fields to crucial roles, who each bring unmatched expertise, energy and enthusiasm to our company."

Assent's subject matter experts bring a wealth of regulatory knowledge to Assent's clients. Recent additions to Assent's Regulatory team include Jared Connors, a strategic influencer in the creation of the Conflict Minerals Reporting Template and former conflict minerals regulatory compliance lead with Intel, Dr. Bruce Jarnot, a board-certified toxicologist with 20 years of experience in the product compliance industry for companies such as Whirlpool, and Raj Takhar, a former REACH systems engineer and senior implementation consultant with Rolls-Royce.

On the executive level, Assent recently welcomed Marc Harrison, a former vice president with Halogen Software and Think Dynamics during its acquisition by IBM, as Vice President, Corporate Development; and Keira Torkko, former COO with the Coaching Association of Canada, as Assent's Vice President, Employee Experience.

With these recent additions, Assent is positioned to make exciting gains in the marketplace, continue the unprecedented growth of its business, and deliver unrivaled service and expertise to its clients.



"In welcoming these new champions to Assent, we have gained decades of industry experience and invaluable regulatory expertise," said Waitman. "It's a win for both Assent's employees and our customers."

Marc Harrison is Assent's Vice President, Corporate Development, and oversees identification of strategic business opportunities, including partnerships, alliances, channels and acquisitions to help fuel the company's growth. Prior to joining Assent, Marc was Vice President of Corporate Development at Halogen Software, a market leader in talent management, acquired by Saba Software in 2017 for $293 million. He served as Vice President of Business Development at BrightSpark Ventures, before becoming Vice President of Business Development at Think Dynamics. There he was instrumental in its acquisition by IBM where he held various positions spanning over a decade.



Jared Connors is Assent's Senior Subject Matter Expert on Corporate Social Responsibility, focused on helping companies achieve their corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals through increased understanding and risk mitigation. He specializes in a holistic approach to CSR by guiding companies into new areas of compliance that enhance and complement their programs. Jared's experience in the regulatory space spans over 12 years in areas such as CSR, supply chain risk, conflict minerals and environmental compliance. He was instrumental in the development of the industry-standard Conflict Mineral Reporting Template, and led Intel's ambitious plans to audit its supply chain in an effort to label its products free of conflict minerals. Jared holds a Bachelor's degree in Global Business from Arizona State University.



Raj Takhar is Assent's Subject Matter Expert in Materials Management and Chemical Reporting who specializes in product compliance and chemical reporting in Europe, as well as program implementation. With his years of experience as a REACH systems engineer and senior implementation consultant, Raj has the unique ability to help companies meet their product compliance challenges, despite an ever-changing regulatory landscape. Raj consulted with aerospace and defense company Rolls Royce, and spearheaded the development of an industry materials declaration reporting standard, known as the Materials and Substances Declaration Standard for Aerospace and Defense, and Other Industries (IPC-1754). Raj is currently completing his Ph.D on the impact of chemical regulations on the aerospace and defense industries at the University of Derby.



Bruce Jarnot is Senior Manager, Product Compliance with Assent's Regulatory team, and a board-certified toxicologist with a strong background in global regulatory, materials management and environmental health and safety. He has a robust professional skill-set in global product compliance (including REACH, RoHS and Proposition 65), food and beverage regulations, FDA and USDA standards, and more. Bruce has over 20 years of experience in the product compliance industry working with companies such as Whirlpool and holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry & Molecular Biology from Wesleyan University.



Keira Torkko joined Assent as Vice President, Employee Experience. Keira is passionate about promoting a dynamic team spirit at Assent while encouraging a culture of high performance. Prior to joining Assent, she held a range of leadership roles at the National Research Council, the Coaching Association of Canada, TD Bank and various small to early-stage ventures. In more than 20 years of experience, she has led teams in a diverse range of sectors, spearheading recruiting and development efforts and initiatives to drive performance.

