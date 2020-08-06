Assent Launches First-of-Its-Kind SCIP Registration Center

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Small and medium-sized enterprises in Europe could spend up to €67 billion per year to meet new reporting requirements to the EU Waste Framework Directive's SCIP database, starting in January 2021. As market leaders in supply chain data management, Assent Compliance is excited to launch the SCIP Registration Center (www.scipdatabase.com) which provides free educational resources, guidance and tools to help these companies understand and meet their legal data exchange requirements.

The SCIP Registration Center will host Assent's newly-developed SCIP Reporting Template, free for any company to download and use immediately. The Excel-based template was designed by Assent's regulatory experts to collect and exchange all required data to complete a SCIP database submission, similar to other industry standard templates including the CMRT and STRT.

In addition to the template, Assent is offering to submit data to the SCIP database on behalf of qualifying companies as a free service, further supporting them through this difficult process.

"We have heard from companies, especially small businesses, all over Europe and globally, that the new SCIP requirements have put them at risk," said James Calder, Vice President of Compliance & Regulatory Programs at Assent Compliance. "As market leaders and experts in supply chain data management, we wanted to provide a template, resource center, and service to help companies meet their obligations with as little impact to them as possible. This is a win for them, and a win for all of us as the data submitted from this template will be leveraged to protect European waste operators, promote substitution of hazardous substances, and create a more harmonized approach to enforcement."

The SCIP database requirement has introduced new reporting obligations to companies with Substances of Very High Concern (SVHCs) in their products. These requirements have placed substantial burden on companies who, by the January 2021 deadline, are at risk of losing access to the European market.

