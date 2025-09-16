Assent Uncovers Over 695 Unique PFAS Across Global Supply Chains as Regulations Increase

Top 10 'forever chemicals' identified, giving manufacturers a clearer view of common uses to target risk mitigation efforts

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assent Inc., the leader in supply chain sustainability management, today announced new findings on the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) across global manufacturing supply chains. The data shows that PFAS found in products is increasing, with more knowledgeable suppliers better prepared to provide PFAS data – providing manufacturers with more accurate insight into their PFAS risk.

Drawing from over 4.5 million supplier declarations collected using Assent's platform, Assent has identified 695 unique PFAS, marking a 30% increase over the past six months and reinforcing the urgency for manufacturers to understand where these high-risk chemicals are hiding in their products.

According to Assent's updated data:

3% of the parts Assent has analyzed data on contain at least one intentionally added PFAS, representing a significant burden for manufacturers to manage or replace parts throughout the supply chain.

More than 80% of clients have already detected PFAS in their supply chains.

PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) tops the list, appearing in more than 50% of positive PFAS declarations. It's highly used due to non-stick properties, valuable in many manufacturing processes, specialized parts, and consumer products.

A significant number (82%) of clients with PFAS already in their supply chains have received declarations with multiple PFAS present, further highlighting compound risk and potential product obsolescence. Over 250,000 declarations with intentionally added PFAS have been submitted, demonstrating that PFAS aren't just common — they're embedded in supply chains.

The top 10 most found PFAS, in order of most to least declared, are:

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) 1,1-Difluoretylen-hexafluorpropenpolymer (PVDF) 3,3,4,4,5,5,6,6,7,7,8,8,8-tridecafluorooctyl methacrylate Potassium 1,1,2,2,3,3,4,4,4-nonafluorobutane-1-sulfonate (PFBS salt) Perfluoroethylene propylene copolymer 1-Propene, 1,1,2,3,3,3-hexafluoro-, polymer with 1,1-difluoroethene and tetrafluoroethene Ammonium pentadecafluorooctanoate (APFO) [PFOA salt] Ethene, 1,1-difluoro-, homopolymer Propane, 1,1,1,2,2,3,3-heptafluoro-3-[(1,2,2-trifluoroethenyl)oxy]-, polymer with 1,1,2,2-tetrafluoroethene Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA)

"The business consequences of using PFAS, whether in the past or present, are unprecedented in terms of chemical regulations. In 30 years of compliance, I've never seen anything as impactful," said Cally Edgren, Vice President of Regulatory & Sustainability at Assent. "It's past the critical time for manufacturers to understand why and where they are using PFAS, so they can seek alternative parts to prevent manufacturing delays, redesign products to comply with restrictions, engage with regulators for critical exceptions and manage litigation and liability risk to their portfolio."

Manufacturers are facing increasingly complex regulations around PFAS use. Hundreds of regulations have been proposed or enacted globally due to the dangers to both human health and the environment. This has increased associated risks, with unprecedented litigation driving changes in insurability and leading to part obsolescence — requiring urgent action to identify, manage, and substitute hazardous substances. Assent's PFAS solution enables deep visibility into the supply chain, offering companies data-backed insights to reduce risk and prepare for compliance deadlines in global markets – as well as gain insights into PFAS usage to manage obsolescence and legal risks.

"Global restrictions of PFAS, or 'Forever Chemicals,' continue to ramp up, and with due cause given their impact on human health. Regulatory bodies including the EU, and states such as California, New York, Colorado, and Maine have enacted similar bans on PFAS use in consumer goods. A number of firms have settled lawsuits concerning their use, for amounts upwards of $11 Billion," said Nathan Goldstein, Senior Manager, EHS&Q at Verdantix. "As the body of research around PFAS grows and their impacts are better understood, it is projected that regulations will continue to limit, and even prohibit their use and discharge, meaning that solutions that enable the tracking, reporting and identification of replacement substances will increase in desirability."

Hundreds of Assent's customers depend on the company's PFAS solution to gain the data-driven insights they need to manage risks, meet regulatory requirements, and plan confidently for the future. Assent delivers the most comprehensive view of PFAS available in the market today, ensuring manufacturers are equipped to navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

Learn more about Assent's PFAS software and solution, or download the full infographic with additional data and insights, now.

