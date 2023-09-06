Assertive Yield Implements Confiant Solution To Improve Ad Quality and Ad Security

News provided by

Confiant

06 Sep, 2023, 08:53 ET

Advertising Revenue Management Platform partners with Confiant 

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confiant, the anti-malvertising leader for the ad tech industry, is proud to announce that Assertive Yield, a leading global revenue management platform for premium publishers, SSPs and ad networks, selected the Confiant Solution to improve ad quality and ad security for Assertive Yield clients.

Assertive Yield provides a revenue management platform to optimize their clients' sites and digital advertising business.

"At Assertive Yield, customer satisfaction is our top priority, and we place great importance on actively listening to the needs expressed by our partners and customers. Among their recurring demands is a robust, easy-to-use solution for ad quality. With just a single click, users can effortlessly enable or disable the solution to effectively protect against malvertising attacks. We are delighted to announce our partnership with Confiant, which we believe is the perfect choice to augment our all-in-one platform and deliver an added layer of protection." Nils Lind, CEO and founder of Assertive Yield.

"By integrating Confiant into their ad tech stack, Assertive Yield is making a positive impact on the quality of its supply chain, blocking criminal scams and malicious phishing redirects, while improving quality on their publisher client sites. I am thrilled to welcome them as a client and look forward to the opportunity to support their efforts with our products and expertise," said Louis-David Mangin, CEO and cofounder, Confiant, Inc.

With the addition of Confiant's industry-leading demand verification solution, Assertive Yield's clients are able to assess ad quality information in relation to revenue and visitor engagement, understand the impact, and block bad ads.

About Confiant

Confiant is the cybersecurity leader in detecting and stopping Malvertising attacks. Having built hundreds of integrations directly into the web's ad tech infrastructure, Confiant has unparalleled visibility to the malware, scams, and fraud serving through ads today. Leveraging our security expertise, we deliver complete control over ads to publishers and ad platforms, also remediating quality issues, privacy violations, and mis-categorized ads. In publishing the industry's leading ad quality benchmark report and mapping the threat actors that use ads-as-an-attack-vector at Matrix.Confiant.com, Confiant is leading the charge in protecting users from criminals hijacking the ad tech supply chain. Trusted by customers like Microsoft, Paramount, and Magnite, we celebrate our 10th anniversary this year.

About Assertive Yield

Founded in 2019 by Nils Lind, Assertive Yield is a publisher-side revenue intelligence solution purpose-built by publishers for publishers, for yield management, optimization, and traffic shaping. Assertive Yield helps digital publishers and ad networks like Perion, Enthusiast Gaming, and LADbible Group to analyze and optimize advertising monetization strategy by showing in real-time their first-party data, from all revenue streams, and with undisclosed granularity that generates great opportunities for every premium publisher. For more information visit: https://www.assertiveyield.com/

Contact Information:
Media Relations
(646) 397-4198
[email protected]

SOURCE Confiant

